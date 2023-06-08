Apple’s brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air just got its first Amazon discount

Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed reality headset was obviously the star of the show at WWDC 2023 earlier this week. I knew it was going to be impressive, but Apple really knocked it out of the park. But the Vision Pro wasn’t the only new device unveiled during Apple’s keynote. The company also took the wraps off of the new 15-inch MacBook Air, and a great deal is already available despite the fact that it hasn’t even been released yet.

If you pre-order the next-generation MacBook Air on Apple’s site or from most retailers, you’ll pay a minimum of $1,299. But if you pick one up from Amazon instead, the price is currently as low as $1,249.99. That’s a $49 discount, and it’s obviously the best deal so far for this brand-new laptop. Orders ship on the 15-inch MacBook Air’s release date of June 13, just like they would if you bought it directly from Apple.

I have personally been using a MacBook laptop ever since the first MacBook Air was released back in 2008. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Apple has changed the design of the MacBook Air several times, and it continues to pack more and more power into its ultra-slim laptop line.

Most importantly, of course, Apple recently ditched Intel chips and switched to its own Apple Silicon. The difference is night and day when it comes to performance and to battery life.

The only thing that hasn’t really changed is that Apple’s MacBook Air can be a bit expensive compared to comparable Windows laptops. That’s why I always try to let BGR’s readers know when there’s a deal on one of Apple’s popular MacBook Air models.

Now, the just-announced 15-inch MacBook Air has its first-ever discount ahead of Apple’s June 13 release date.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), which is the same chip that was found in the 13-inch MacBook Air from last year. I’ve tested that model, and I can assure you that it packs plenty of power.

Apple’s biggest change in the new model is obviously the larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with 2880-by-1864 pixel resolution. That’s the biggest screen ever for a MacBook Air laptop, yet it still only weighs 3.3 lbs.

Other key features include 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. That’s no typo, by the way. Despite the huge high-resolution display, you still get up to 18 hours of battery life.

All things considered, the $1,299 price tag is pretty fair for this new model. But Amazon is currently home to the first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air deal, so you can get one for $1,249.99.

If you don’t need quite that much power and you don’t mind a 13-inch display instead of the new 15-inch one, Apple’s previous-generation model is on sale with a much bigger discount.

The M1 MacBook Air is already Apple’s cheapest laptop at $999. Right now on Amazon, however, it’s on sale for just $799.99. That’s a 20% discount, and it matches the all-time lowest price for this model.