Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad price just dropped back down to $249

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is still in the company’s tablet lineup after having first been released in September 2021. The fact that it’s around 2.5 years old now might seem like a bad thing, but it’s actually a perfect entry-level tablet. The 9th-generation iPad is still faster and smoother than most rival tablets after all this time, and it gives Apple an excellent option that’s much more affordable than the iPad 10th-Gen that replaced it. That’s especially true right now, while the 10.2-inch iPad has a big price cut.

I’m not sure how long the current sale will last, but the 9th-Gen iPad is on sale for just $249. Other iPad models are also discounted today, and I’ll show you all the top deals.

When it comes to value and overall bang for your buck, it’s tough to beat the 10.2-inch iPad. It has a big, bright display that’s fantastic for browsing the web or streaming movies and shows from the likes of Netflix, or any other streaming service.

The 2021 iPad is also great for casual gaming and plenty more. Despite the fact that it was released almost two years ago, this iPad model is still smoother and more powerful than plenty of Android tablets that are being released right now.

There’s a newer and more colorful 10.9-inch iPad in Apple’s lineup now, and it does offer some nice improvements. The newer iPad 10th-gen model is on sale right now starting at $349, but that’s still a lot more expensive than the previous-gen model.

The 10.2-inch iPad, on the other hand, normally starts at $329, which is $120 less than the 10th-generation model’s $449 retail price. But, if you pick one up right now while it’s on sale, you’ll pay just $249 for the 64GB model. That’s an $80 discount.

Every other SKU is on sale with a big discount as well. In fact, you’ll save even more money right now if you want more storage. The 256GB iPad 9th-Gen is down to $379, which is a $100 discount.

Of note, some iPad deals are also currently available at Best Buy, but those prices are a bit higher than Amazon’s current iPad sale.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, there are a few other iPad models on sale right now with varying discounts. Apple’s newer 10.9-inch iPad is $99 off today, which drops it to an all-time low. Or, you can save $100 on Apple’s newest iPad Air.