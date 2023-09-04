Labor Day MacBook Air deals: M1 model is $750, M2 15-inch version is $200 off

Apple’s MacBook laptop lineup offers more choices now than it ever has before. Among them, the M1 MacBook Air is definitely the most popular model among our readers. It’s Apple’s most affordable laptop, and it’s the only model that starts at under $1,000. That’s especially true right now, while it’s on sale with a huge 25% discount.

That cuts the price of the M1 MacBook Air to just $749.99 while it’s on sale. Not only is that the lowest price ever for this particular model, but it’s also the lowest price for any Apple laptop ever. Other MacBook models are also on sale right now, and I’ll quickly run through all the best Apple deals you can find today on laptops.

If there’s one gadget in my life that I couldn’t live without, it’s probably my MacBook laptop. Most people would say their iPhone or Android phone, but I personally value my laptop even more. After all, how am I supposed to work on a tiny iPhone?

Many people balk at how expensive Apple laptops are, but not me. I’m willing to pay for a machine that crams the power of a full-fledged desktop computer into a slim aluminum laptop. Of course, just because I’m willing to pay a premium doesn’t mean I paid full price.

Apple never offers discounts on MacBook models that it sells in Apple stores. But the company’s retail partners have some terrific deals available right now, and the most popular one slashes 25% off the price of the M1 MacBook Air.

As I mentioned earlier, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is the best-selling Apple laptop among BGR readers. It’s no coincidence that this is also Apple’s most affordable laptop model.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the M1 MacBook Air is lacking when it comes to power and performance. The

M1 Apple Silicon chipset has an 8-core CPU that is 3.5x faster than the last Intel-powered MacBook Air that Apple made.

But my favorite thing personally about the M1 MacBook Air is the battery life. According to Apple, you’ll get up to 18 hours of battery life from a single charge. My Apple Watch battery barely lasts that long!

The M1 MacBook Air is a great value at $999. At $749.99 on sale, it’s an unbeatable deal.

Or, if you want even more power and speed, you can upgrade to the newer M2 MacBook Air 15-inch model. It retails for $1,299, but a $200 discount on Amazon drops your price to $1,099. That matches the all-time low for this model, which was just released in June 2023.

And finally, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro laptops are also on sale today.

The $1,299 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip and a 512GB SSD is $200 off, which cuts your cost to $1,799. Or, you can upgrade to the 1TB model for $2,299, which is also a $200 discount off the retail price. Of note, the 1TB version comes with a faster M2 Pro chip that has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, up from 10 and 16 cores, respectively.