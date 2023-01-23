Apple M2 Mac mini pre-orders are $100 off today at Adorama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s just-announced M2 Mac mini isn’t even available in stores yet, and there are already some very impressive deals available. The hot new model has a release date set for tomorrow, January 24, and prices start at $599 at nearly all of Apple’s retail partners.

But at Adorama, prices start at $549 for the M2 Mac mini with a 256GB SSD. Or, if you want a higher-end version of the next-gen Mac mini, you’ll save $100.

Starting with the entry-level model, the new M2 Mac mini comes with Apple’s lightning-fast M2 chip. It has an 8-core CPU as well as a 10-core GPU.

In terms of performance, you get impressive gains over the previous-generation Mac mini from 2020. Take one look at today’s M2 Mac mini reviews and you’ll see that Apple managed to pack a lot of power into a compact little desktop PC case.

The design of the enclosure is unchanged, and the M2 model comes in two configurations. Right now, both models are discounted at Adorama.

Get the M2 Mac mini with 256GB of storage and you’ll pay $599 to Apple and most other retailers. Use the coupon code APINSIDER at Adorama, however, and the price is cut to $549 (hat tip to Slickdeals).

Or, you can use the same coupon code to slash the M2 Mac mini with 512GB of storage to $699. That’s a $100 discount from the $799 retail price.

Last but not least, we have the mother lode.

If you want the best of the best, Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini is as good as it gets. In place of the regular M2 chip, you can the M2 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You also get 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB in the lesser models.

This spec’d-out Apple desktop is regularly priced at $1,299. Pre-order it from Adorama with the coupon code APINSIDER and you’ll pay $1,199.