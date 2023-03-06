Anker chargers are up to 48% off in Amazon’s big one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Anker chargers and charging accessories are on sale right now for one day only over at Amazon. You’ll find 14 different deals on Anker charging adapters, portable power banks, cables, and USB hubs. And impressively, some of Anker’s most popular new chargers are included in the sale. It doesn’t matter if you need to charge Apple products like AirPods or even laptops. Whatever the case, there’s an Anker charger to get the job done.

If you want to skip straight to the deals, you can shop the entire Anker charger sale right here on Amazon’s site. Or, if you want to make sure you focus only on the best bargains out there, we’ll tell you about all of our favorites right here.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Everyone knows Anker as the #1 name in mobile device chargers and charging accessories. Of course, Anker wasn’t always so dominant. The company built its reputation by focusing on two main things.

First, it focused on making high-quality charging products that were as good or better than anything made by OEMs. And second, the company made sure that its charging accessories were more affordable than anything from its big-budget rivals.

That first tenet is still central to Anker’s strategy. When it comes to prices, however, there are now tons of smaller brands that undercut most Anker products. That’s why it’s so great when they go on sale with deep discounts.

See Pricing See Pricing

On Monday, for one day only, Amazon is hosting a big sale that slashes up to 48% off the prices of some of Anker’s hottest charging accessories. Prices start at just $11.99, and you’ll find deals on products that span nearly all of the categories for which Anker is best known.

Needless to say, that includes Anker portable power banks, and several of the company’s best-sellers are discounted today.

One of our favorite deals is on the Anker PowerCore Essential 20K portable charger, which is 20% off right now. This is the model you think of when you picture a portable power bank.

That being said, the Anker PowerCore Solar 20K model has a 30% discount so it only costs $1 more. It’s a bit bulkier, but it also has a solar panel so it can trickle-charge in the sunlight.

See Pricing See Pricing

Traditional Anker chargers are on sale as well, like the two models above. Also, Anker charging stations and Anker cables have deep discounts today.

In fact, you can get a top-rated Anker braided UBB-C cable for just $11.99 right now, down from $23. And Anker USB hubs are up to 30% off, which is a great deal.

Check out all the deals on Anker chargers right here on Amazon. Just remember that this sale will only last until the end of the day on Monday, March 6.