Prime Day started early for Apple headphones – 5 deals you need to see

Apple headphones were on sale with huge discounts last year during Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, but those deals are obviously long gone. With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, however, we definitely expected to see at least a few of those deep discounts reappear on Amazon’s site late next month. What we didn’t expect, however, was to see Prime Day pricing appear this early, offering huge discounts up to $52 off Apple headphones for a limited time. Immeasurably popular AirPods Pro that typically go for $249 are down to just $197 right now, and both AirPods 2 models have deep discounts as well. Even hot new AirPods Max are somehow discounted right now, which is crazy because they pretty much never go on sale!

In this roundup, we’ll show you all of Amazon’s best deals on Apple headphones with prices starting at just $16.52. And make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included two bonus deals that slash up to $65 off Beats headphones from Apple!

We all know that Apple’s truly wireless AirPods earphones go on sale at Amazon all the time these days. It doesn’t have to be a huge sales event like Prime Day for you to save on Apple earbuds. It might’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount even a few short years ago. But now Apple teams up with Amazon and other top retailers to peddle its products, so discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Of course, it should go without saying that some discounts on Apple products are more exciting than others.

Insanely popular AirPods Pro will cost you $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they’re worth every last penny. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You can typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but right now you can pick up a pair for just $197! That’s a huge $52 discount, and there’s no question that it’s an incredible deal.

Beyond that, Amazon is running a big sale that offers discounts on the rest of Apple’s best-selling AirPods and Beats headphones models. Examples include up to $40 off AirPods 2, with both versions currently on sale (with and without the wireless charging case). Then, in a surprising twist, Amazon is actually offering a $20 discount on AirPods Max in what we believe to be the best color you can get. This is pretty shocking because AirPods Max are still pretty new and they’re super popular, so they rarely go on sale with any sort of discount. And finally, if you like to keep things simple, you can pick up a pair of EarPods for just $16.52.

Scroll down and we’ll show you each of Amazon’s best bargains on Apple headphones, plus two bonus deals on Beats that’ll save you up to $65.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price: $159.00 Price: $128.98 You Save: $30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.98 You Save: $39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



New Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue Price: $529.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

EarPods with Lightning Connector

Apple’s EarPods feature a unique design that fits more comfortably in the ear

Plastic tips mean there’s no noise isolation so you can still hear what’s going on around you – perfect for commuters

Built-in remote lets you adjust the volume, play and pause tracks, skip forward or back, and answer calls

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector - White List Price: $23.00 Price: $16.52 You Save: $6.48 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bonus deals on Apple’s Beats headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price: $199.95 Price: $134.99 You Save: $64.96 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones - Battery Free for Unlimited Listening, Built in Mic and Contr… List Price: $129.95 Price: $79.99 You Save: $49.96 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

