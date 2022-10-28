AirPods Pro & AirPods 2 are at all-time low prices on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you follow our big guide on the best AirPods deals, you saw something exciting happen this week. For the first time in October, Amazon got first-generation AirPods Pro back in stock. On top of that AirPods 2 are back in stock for the first time since selling out during the Prime Early Access Sale. And best of all, both of these popular Apple headphones models are on sale at all-time low prices!

This is fantastic news to anyone who has been waiting for the best possible prices on Apple’s best-selling AirPods. The only bad news is that both models will inevitably sell out again very quickly.

Featured deals in this article:

The biggest sellout risk is definitely AirPods Pro, which are by far Apple’s best-selling headphones. Believe it or not, these best-selling ANC earphones are down to just $169.99!

AirPods Pro price on Amazon

Image source: Apple

Even when they’re being sold at Apple’s full retail prices, AirPods are still super-popular. So you can imagine how fast they flew off the shelves last month when they were on sale.

Amazon was offering the deepest discounts of the year, so several AirPods versions sold out. The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a huge discount that slashes them to just $89.99.

The other model that sold out should be beyond obvious since it sells out all the time. It’s Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro, which are the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers. They also happen to be among the best-selling earphones on the planet.

Today, we have some fantastic news. Apple’s beloved AirPods models are back in stock after having sold out. Better yet, Amazon brought back its lowest AirPods Pro price ever!

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Pro retail for $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. And of course, that’s true whether you get them right now or during a huge sales event.

Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most people know quite well. Also, Apple no longer sells the first-generation AirPods Pro model now that AirPods Pro 2 are out.

Of note, Amazon is also offering a price discount on AirPods Pro 2. In fact, Amazon is the only retailer in the country that’s discounting these brand-new earphones. It’s only a $10 discount, mind you, but every penny counts.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: Was $249, Now $239 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

It should go without saying that AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Is the Amazon AirPods Pro deal sold out?

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The question isn’t IF this Amazon deal on AirPods Pro will sell out. It’s only a matter of WHEN.

When AirPods Pro inevitably do sell out, here are four phenomenal alternatives from Bose and Sony:

Great deals on other AirPods

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Every other AirPods model is also discounted at the moment on Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. As we mentioned earlier, AirPods 2 are down to $89.99 right now, which is the lowest price ever. These are still fantastic earphones all these years later, and they’re great for anyone who doesn’t need active noise cancellation.

On top of that, AirPods 3 have a discount, too. They’re $179 from Apple, but Amazon is offering them for $149.99. That’s the lowest price of 2022. They’ll also ship faster than they would if you ordered from Apple… but only if you can catch them in stock.

And on top of all that, there’s one last thing you might want to note.

Last but not least, Apple’s AirPods Max are still sometimes hard to find in stock in stores in certain colors. But today, they’re available on Amazon in every colorway.

It’s great that they are in stock and available to ship out right away. But they’re also actually on sale in every available color with discounts up to $100!

That slashes them to $449 and we can’t believe it! They’re still expensive, but you’re probably not going to find a deeper discount anytime soon.

As we mentioned earlier, AirPods are all still on sale but shipping estimates are already slipping for some models. That means Amazon’s AirPods Pro price and its prices on other AirPods models will probably start to climb soon.

This could be your last chance for a long time to score a pair with these deep discounts. Don’t miss out!

Also, don’t miss our AirPods Pro review and AirPods Max review for more info on these awesome headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “ Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you, which is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds



The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit



AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant and water-resistant. That way, you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry



Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) List Price: $249.00 Price: Apple AirPods Pro (1st-Generation) You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Price: Was $249, Now $239 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods 3 & AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly



Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger



Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price: $209.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $60.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you. This allows you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you



Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!



Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spa… List Price: $549.00 Price: $449.00 You Save: $100.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!