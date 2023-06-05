AirPods 3 almost never go on sale – here’s how to get a pair for $130

Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods are a huge upgrade compared to the second-generation model in several key ways. But there’s also one thing about AirPods 3 that might make them less appealing than AirPods 2: the price. AirPods 3 cost $40-$50 more than the previous-generation model, and they almost never go on sale. But I found a way to get a pair of AirPods 3 right now with a big discount of up to 27% off.

Instead of buying a brand-new pair at full price, Amazon is offering a renewed AirPods 3 deal for just $137. Or, if you’re willing to get a pair in “good condition” instead of “excellent condition,” you’ll pay as little as $129.99. These are the best prices I’ve seen so far in 2023.

I personally use Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 ANC earbuds, and I told you all about them last week when I covered an impressive AirPods Pro 2 sale on Amazon. That deal is still going right now, so you can pick up a pair for $199.99 instead of $249 if you want.

While I definitely love my AirPods Pro, I would personally opt for AirPods 3 instead if I didn’t want active noise cancelling. They have a vastly improved design compared to 2nd-generation AirPods, and they have other important upgrades. Examples include Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, and an available MagSafe Charging Case.

My biggest problem with AirPods 3 is that they almost never go on sale. And when they do, you’ll typically only see a $10 or $20 discount, at best. Right now, for example, AirPods 3 are $20 off at Amazon if you get a pair without the MagSafe case.

That’s why I’m happy to report that I found a way for our readers to pick up a pair of AirPods 3 at a deeper discount.

Our audience often takes advantage of deals on renewed products, and Apple’s AirPods 3 just popped up in stock again in renewed condition. If you want a pair in excellent condition, you’ll pay just $137 instead of $179. Or, if you click the option on the right and check out different sellers, you can get a pair in good condition for as little as $129.99.

In either case, you have 90 days to decide whether or not you like them. If not, you can return your AirPods for a full refund.

This is the model that comes with a MagSafe Charging Case, so you have four different options when it comes to charging them. You can use a Lightning cable, of course, or you can use Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charger. Additionally, the case works with regular Qi wireless chargers and Apple Watch chargers, too.

As I mentioned earlier, there are several other AirPods offers if you don’t want AirPods 3. For example, AirPods Pro 2 are $49 off, and 2nd-generation AirPods are down to $99 instead of $129.

