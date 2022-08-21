Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $89 HP Chromebook, $99 AirPods, free Echo Dot, more

HomeDealsBest
Maren Estrada
August 21st, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Labor Day 2020 right around the corner, there are tons of early sales happening right now. The shopping experts at BGR Deals combed through them all to find the 10 best deals on Sunday, August 21.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… 46% Off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.99
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99 & AirPods 2 for just $99.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, a best-selling HP Chromebook for $89.99 instead of $259, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.

In addition to all that, you can score a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here).

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) Price:Was $259, Now $89 Buy Now Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Get an Echo Dot FREE with the purchase of an eligible Fire TV product List Price:$39.99 Price:FREE You Save:$15.00 (38%) Buy NowCoupon Code: FTVEDOT22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price:$44.99 Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) You Save:$7.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.59 You Save:$5.40 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kodak Mini 3 Square 3x3 Retro Portable Printer (60 Sheets) - Social Media Photo Instant Printer… List Price:$169.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

More Deals

Latest News