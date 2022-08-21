10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $89 HP Chromebook, $99 AirPods, free Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
With Labor Day 2020 right around the corner, there are tons of early sales happening right now. The shopping experts at BGR Deals combed through them all to find the 10 best deals on Sunday, August 21.
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99 & AirPods 2 for just $99.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, a best-selling HP Chromebook for $89.99 instead of $259, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.
In addition to all that, you can score a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here).
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Kodak instant cameras & photo printers, today only
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 106,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $21.99 right now
- AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, AirPods 3 are just $149.99 if you catch them in stock, and AirPods Max have a giant $100 discount
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works (and smells amazing!) is on sale with a rare discount today
- Get Echo Buds with wireless charging plus 6 months of free music streaming for $99.99 — that would normally cost $174!
- Score the HP 11.6″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) at Best Buy for just $89.99 instead of $259!
- BONUS DEALS: The larger ASUS 14″ Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) is on sale for $106.99 instead of $269, or save $100 on the high-end ASUS 15.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is down to just $19.99 right now
- BONUS DEALS: All of Amazon’s other Fire TV Stick models are also on sale at the best prices of summer 2022
- The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is a must-have for every car owner, and right now it’s on sale for only $34.59
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Score Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $299
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) Price:Was $259, Now $89 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Get an Echo Dot FREE with the purchase of an eligible Fire TV product List Price:$39.99 Price:FREE You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price:$44.99 Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) You Save:$7.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$34.59 You Save:$5.40 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kodak Mini 3 Square 3x3 Retro Portable Printer (60 Sheets) - Social Media Photo Instant Printer… List Price:$169.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$50.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.