10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $89 HP Chromebook, $99 AirPods, free Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Labor Day 2020 right around the corner, there are tons of early sales happening right now. The shopping experts at BGR Deals combed through them all to find the 10 best deals on Sunday, August 21.

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods Pro for $179.99 & AirPods 2 for just $99.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 106,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, a best-selling HP Chromebook for $89.99 instead of $259, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.

In addition to all that, you can score a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy certain Fire TV products (details here).

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $99.99 You Save: $59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC) Price: Was $259, Now $89 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Get an Echo Dot FREE with the purchase of an eligible Fire TV product List Price: $39.99 Price: FREE You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Coupon Code: FTVEDOT22 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price: $44.99 Price: $37.99 ($37.99 / Count) You Save: $7.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $34.59 You Save: $5.40 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… List Price: $139.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $40.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kodak Mini 3 Square 3x3 Retro Portable Printer (60 Sheets) - Social Media Photo Instant Printer… List Price: $169.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $50.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!