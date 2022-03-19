10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Eufy vacuums, secret Fire Stick sale, Beats headphones, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
We’ve got so many incredible Amazon deals to share with you on Saturday, March 19, 2022. There’s a huge one-day sale on Eufy robot vacuums and stick vacuums that you really need to see. You can also save a ton of money on headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony, and more. Plus, we discovered an amazing secret sale that scores you a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than the price of a regular Fire TV Stick!
We’ve narrowed the list down to 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. Well, that’s not entirely true because we included a bunch of great bonus deals, too! Also, you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Best-selling Eufy robot vacuums and cordless stick vacuums are on sale at the lowst prices of 2022, today only.
- Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.74 each when you buy a 4-pack — this deal will definitely sell out
- BONUS DEAL: #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are down to $6.25 each for the first time ever
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling handheld garment steamer is on sale for $23.99, today only
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $25.99 today
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.42 each, the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEAL: Siemens’ CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 home test kits are on sale for $7.50 per test
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $189.99 instead of $249
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $100 discount if you hurry
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for under $17 each!
- BONUS DEAL: Get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 88,000 5-star reviews for just $22 thanks to a 50% coupon
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 — that’s the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- If you’re not eligible for the deal, you can still get one on sale for $39.99!
- Beats wireless headphones are on sale today at just $49.95
- There are SO many more headphones deals as well — check out this page for discounts on Bose, Sony, and more!
- Amazon’s Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to any car for just $19.99 instead of $50
