10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Eufy vacuums, secret Fire Stick sale, Beats headphones, more

Maren Estrada
March 19th, 2022 at 8:14 AM
We’ve got so many incredible Amazon deals to share with you on Saturday, March 19, 2022. There’s a huge one-day sale on Eufy robot vacuums and stick vacuums that you really need to see. You can also save a ton of money on headphones from Bose, Beats, Sony, and more. Plus, we discovered an amazing secret sale that scores you a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than the price of a regular Fire TV Stick!

We’ve narrowed the list down to 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. Well, that’s not entirely true because we included a bunch of great bonus deals, too! Also, you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all of these great daily deals down below.

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$26.97 Price:$20.97 You Save:$6.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity U… List Price:$35.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$12.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Bo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$130.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$17.99 ($0.45 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy NowCoupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B… List Price:$149.95 Price:$119.95 You Save:$30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

