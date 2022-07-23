10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $99 AirPods, $140 14-inch laptop, best bed sheets, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
BGR’s veteran team of deals experts dug through all the best daily deals out there on July 23, 2022. After doing so, we narrowed things down to 10 unmissable deals you need to see to believe. From a $140 14-inch Windows laptop to more than half off our favorite bed sheets, there’s something for everyone today.
Highlights include Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99, Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets on sale for one day only, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, and AirPods 2 for $99.99.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Of course, all these sales will likely end soon, so hurry or you might miss out.
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on top-rated Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 93,000 5-star reviews!
- Score a Hyundai 14-inch Windows laptop for only $139.99 with coupon code 23BGREXC
- Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- AirPods 2 have been discounted to $99.99
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 3 are down to $159.99 if you can catch them in stock, and AirPods Max are $80 off
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 103,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Roborock’s Q5+ robot vacuum is perfect for people with pets, and it’s $200 off for the first time ever!
- Pick up a popular new VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist for $39.99 on sale (reg. $60)
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $99.99
- Get the SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker with drops for just $69.99 if you hurry
- Buy a giant Echo Show 15 and you’ll get a tiny Echo Show 5 for free!
