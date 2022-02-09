These 2 grocery items are being pulled from supermarket shelves

The mass-manufacturing process associated with the products that fill the grocery shelves we depend on for food and other household staples, to be sure, has many benefits. The efficiency helps keep a lid on prices (well, at least somewhat). But the whole process is certainly not perfect, not by a long shot. Mistakes can happen at any point along the way, and ultimately lead to the seemingly neverending series of food recalls we unfortunately have to report on regularly.

As if shoppers didn’t have enough to worry about, from inflation causing prices to climb higher to product shortages and more. Food recalls then add an even more worrisome aspect on top of all that, since the cause of that recall can potentially put your health at risk. Below, we’ll walk through a couple of recent recalls to be aware of and tell you everything you need to know about them.

Food recalls: Toboton Creek Dairy raw milk

For this first one, the key fact to know is that certain Toboton Creek Dairy products might have been contaminated with E. coli. The company says the recall follows a routine sampling from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Here’s what the tests revealed: The presence of E. coli, found in retail raw milk dated February 1. Accordingly, Toboton Creek Dairy is recalling all retail raw whole milk with “Best By” dates of February 1st through February 9th.

The product was available in retail stores in Yelm and Olympia, Washington, as well as available directly from area farms. Also worth noting, Toboton Creek Dairy said this recall concerns raw milk the company bottled in half-gallon containers.

As of the time of this writing, thankfully, no reports of illness have been connected to this raw milk recall. Still, Toboton Creek Dairy is urging customers not to drink any of the raw milk products with the Best By dates listed above. And they can get a full refund by returning their item to the original point of purchase.

Wish-Bone salad dressing recall

Adding to the many salad recalls we’ve reported in the past few weeks, meanwhile, Conagra Brands has just issued a recall for several popular Wish-Bone salad dressings. Some of which are popular enough that you might still have them in your refrigerator right now.

We don’t know definitively how many bottles of the dressing are part of this food recall. The company only said in an announcement that it’s recalling an unspecified “limited amount” of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressings that have undeclared egg in the product.

The fact that they have egg in them without the label clearly spelling that out is, of course, potentially dangerous. Because people suffering from egg allergies, among other things, can develop symptoms within minutes after consuming the allergen. Severe allergic reactions can even lead to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal.

If you’ve bought any of the company’s salad dressing and think you might be affected by this food recall, these are the identifiers you should look for: