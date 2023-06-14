Netflix, which trained us all to binge, is about to open a (checks notes) pop-up restaurant

After hooking millions of subscribers with the convenience of its binge-release model, Netflix is about to extend its brand into perhaps the most unexpected territory yet — and probably invite all sorts of binge-related jokes in the process. “Netflix Bites” is the name of a pop-up restaurant experience the streaming giant is planning to launch later this month, at the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood (about 4 miles or so from Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on Sunset Boulevard).

The pop-up restaurant will serve as a showcase for chefs from across Netflix’s spectrum of food-related series like Iron Chef, Chef’s Table, Nadiya Bakes, and Nailed It. Those chefs will collaborate on a tasting menu that’s also complemented by custom cocktails prepared by fan-favorite mixologists from the Netflix series Drink Masters.

So, yeah: Very soon, you’ll be able to go from bingeing Netflix content at home to bingeing food and drink in Netflix’s first-ever culinary space.

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life, but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing Netflix Bites to life.”

Netflix Bites is the latest experiment in live offerings from the streamer, whose efforts have included immersive actions, retail stores, and more in the form of The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience. Here, meanwhile, are the key details to know about the new pop-up: