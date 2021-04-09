If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the hardest things to do is to spread cold butter on room temperature bread. You will more often find that you’re shredding the bread when you try to do so, delivering an unsatisfying looking and tasting product when you’re finished. Cold butter has its place in the kitchen, specifically for baking or heating up in a pan. But soft butter is the ideal one for spreading on your favorite bread product. So how can you keep your butter softer longer and not have it melt? Having a butter keeper crock will allow you to leave your butter out of the refrigerator and keep it the right temperature while helping it soften a bit. These are usually made from porcelain or ceramic and add a nice look to your kitchen table or countertop. This gives you the amount that’s easy to spread and can help you figure out what to use it on. They are small, so they won’t take up much room either. We’ve highlighted five of the best ones below for you to check out. Stop shredding your bread and start spreading with ease.

Preserve the freshness

Image source: Butter Bell/Amazon

You can’t go wrong with the Butter Bell. This French ceramic butter dish works well for all types of butter. You just need to pour 1/3 cup of cold water into the base after you pack the lid firmly with softened butter. The airtight seal protects and preserves the butter’s taste and freshness. This will easily fit one stick of butter or your own homemade butter. This adds a perfect accent to your table or countertop, as it comes in nine different colors and designs. It is lead- and cadmium-free and all of the products are tested for safety. This will keep your butter spreadable for weeks without refrigeration or spoilage.

Key Features:

Airtight seal

Preserves butter’s taste and freshness

Adds a perfect accent

Keep more butter fresh

Image source: DOWAN/Amazon

You won’t have to deal with cold or hard butter anymore when you have the DOWAN Porcelain Butter Keeper Crock. This offers a big capacity, as it can hold up to 1.5 sticks of butter. This also shows you where to fill the container up to with water as it has a line on the inside. The lid will seal it from the air and will keep the butter room temperature. The crock is made from durable porcelain, a type that is premium lead-free, chip-resistant, and sturdy. This will add beauty to your home as well, as it is offered in white, blue, or blue airy.

Key Features:

Holds up to 1.5 sticks of butter

Lid seals it from the air

Chip-resistant

Save some money

Image source: Norpro/Amazon

With the Norpro Glazed Stoneware Butter Keeper, you’ll be able to stick to your budget. This measures 3.5″ in diameter and stands 4″ tall. This is a butter lover’s dream, as it holds one stick of butter at a time. This will keep your butter sweet, soft, and spreadable for up to 30 days. You can pour water in the base to seal the freshness. This is a cost-effective option that is made of attractive glazed stoneware. You should change the water every two to three days.

Key Features:

Keeps butter sweet, soft, and spreadable

Measures 3.5″ in diameter

Cost-effective option

Don’t worry about cleaning up

Image source: KOOV/Amazon

The KOOV Porcelain Butter Crock is a smart investment. This ceramic butter crock comes in elegant colors such as yellow, sky, or Aegean. This provides an airtight seal between crock and lid where you just need to add water to keep the butter fresh. This will give you the room temperature butter that you’re looking for. It is lead-free and non-toxic, so it’s safe to use all times of the year. You can even put this in the freezer to refreeze the butter. It’s also microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe, so cleaning after you’re done using it is simple. It’ll hold one stick of butter easily.

Key Features:

Offered in yellow, sky, or Aegean

Lead-free and non-toxic

Microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe

Make sure it stands out

Image source: Sweese/Amazon

The Sweese 317.103 Butter Crock Keeper with Water Line is easy to use and easy to maintain. You can keep up to four ounces or one stick of butter in this. It has a water line to show you how much to fill it up in order to keep your butter preserved. It is extremely practical to use, as it can be placed on your table or countertop. Adding salt or vinegar to the water will keep the butter even fresher. The navy or red options that it comes in make it really stand out, as the pro-grade porcelain and gorgeous patterns make a statement.

Key Features:

Practical to use

Navy or red finish

Pro-grade porcelain

