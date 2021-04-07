If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ice cream is a dessert that works any time of year. While you may be envisioning a warm summer day and ice cream tightly swirled and starting to melt, trust us when we say it’s just as good in the wintertime. Maybe we are just big ice cream lovers, but there’s so many great flavors and toppings that go along with it that it’s hard for us not to be excited. Anyway, there are definitely two types of ice cream lovers: those who prefer a cone and those who prefer a bowl. Maybe you prefer one sometimes and the other at other points. That’s totally fine. But if you’re sick of buying possibly stale options from the store, you may want to take matters into your own hands. You can make waffle cones and waffle bowls at home. If you misread that, we are saying you can eat ice cream out of a bowl made of waffles. If this sounds like an amazing idea, check out any of the five waffle cone and bowl makers we’ve handpicked below. You’ll be ready to make the best ice cream cone or sundae of your life.

Get it ready in a hurry

Image source: Chef'sChoice/Amazon

You won’t sit and wait for yours to out when you have the Chef’sChoice 838 WaffleCone Express. You can make a sugar cone in about two minutes, so it’ll be ready to eat shortly after that. This makes sugar and waffle cones so easily and the cone-rolling form and recipes are included, in case you are a new user and aren’t sure exactly what to do. This offers color-selection control and instant temperature recovery, so you can go from fresh batch to fresh batch without missing a beat. The nonstick waffle plate measures seven inches in diameter. The entire machine is 8.75″ W x 1.25″ H and 10″ D.

Key Features:

Makes a sugar cone in two minutes

Cone-rolling form and recipes included

Instant temperature recovery

Chef’sChoice 838 WaffleCone Express Nonstick Ice Cream Cone Maker Creates Delicious Homemade… Price:$58.48 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use it for all meals

Image source: Presto/Amazon

Whether you’re eating breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert, you can find a place for the Presto 03500 Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker. This makes a four-inch thick waffle that’s fluffy and tender. There isn’t any type of special batter needed, so you can make homemade or store bought batter. This also includes recipes for traditional waffles to help you out. You can fill the bowls with eggs, meats, fruit, butter, syrup, whipped or ice cream. You can even make chicken waffle tacos if you want. The possibilities are endless and the cleanup is easy, as the nonstick grids allow you to extract the bowl without breaking or tearing it. Just pour in the batter and close the lid and it’ll start baking.

Key Features:

Makes four-inch thick waffle bowls

Can be used all day

Nonstick grids for easy extraction

Presto 03500 Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker,Black List Price:$45.99 Price:$24.94 You Save:$21.05 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the right balance for your creation

Image source: Brentwood/Amazon

Whether you like it lighter or darker, the Brentwood Appliances Ts-1450bl Waffle Cone Maker can accommodate that. This 750-watt machine allows you to adjust the temperature, so you’ll be able to pick the best one for your preference. There are power and preheat indicator lights, so you’ll know when it’s turned on and when it’s ready for your batter. You can make sugar, wafer, and waffle cones using this and it comes with a cone forming tool to help you craft the perfect ones. The waffle making plate is seven inches in diameter and the entire machine weighs less than three pounds, so you’ll be able to store it without much trouble.

Key Features:

Power and preheat indicator lights

750 watts

Adjustable temperature range

Brentwood Appliances Ts-1405bl Waffle Cone Maker, Blue List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.94 You Save:$15.05 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cook it over the burner

Image source: EJOYWAY/Amazon

No outlet? No problem when you have the EJOYWAY Waffle Cone Maker. This is a DIY cone maker for your home that you can use to cook over a gas burner. You don’t need an electrical power source to use it. It features a food-safe surface coating that ensures healthy eating and easy cleaning. It is heat-resistant up to 450°F. You’ll receive recipes and instructions and the cooking plate measures 6.6″ in diameter. You can use this to make waffle and sugar cones as well as crepes, egg rolls and more. You’ll quickly master the best ways to utilize this after you give it a few tries.

Key Features:

Food-safe surface coating

Meant to be used on the stove

Heat-resistant up to 450°F

Waffle Cone Maker,Nonstick DIY Ice Cream Cone Maker for Home Use,Fuel Gas Stoves Only List Price:$39.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$14.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Churn out more at once

Image source: StarBlue/Amazon

The StarBlue Double Waffle Bowl Maker will get your dessert or breakfast ready quickly. This can make two bowls at once with the double cup design that helps in the baking. The nonstick cooking plates are sleek and easy to use. You’ll get four-inch thick waffle bowls in moments, as this harnesses 1200 watts of power. You’ll also receive five mouth-watering recipes to try again and again. The locking system is designed to keep it shut while it’s in use.

Key Features:

Double cup design

1200 watts

Locking system

Double Waffle Bowl Maker by StarBlue - White - Make bowl shapes Belgian waffles in minutes | Be… Price:$42.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now