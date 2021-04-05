If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting together with your family for the night can be all kinds of awesome. Actually getting everyone in the same room can be a tricky part, as teens usually want nothing to do with anything that seems remotely fun with their family. But once you’re able to corral everyone together, choosing the activity shouldn’t be the hard part. Some people love to put together puzzles, but that can be tough to do as a family. Others would rather watch a movie and that’s fine too. But a family game night opens up so many possibilities, as there are so many games for you to play. There are all kinds of games, including card games, board games, word games, and even just shooting some hoops in the driveway. We’ve found five of the top supplies you’ll want for a stay-in family game night and written about them below. Take a look and plan out your next night together.

What does the survey say?

Image source: Endless Games/Amazon

A timeless game show brought into your own home, you’ll love playing Endless Games Family Feud 6th Edition Set Bundle. This is the perfect way to set up two teams for your family and this version even comes with a buzzer for you to hit to start the round. There are two different versions of the game in this bundle, as you’ll receive Family Feud Survey Says and Family Feud Strikeout card game. You can keep one at home and bring the other with you on your next family outing or along with you on vacation. There is a buzzer and a timer that can be used for many other games as well. Both of the games are fast-paced and are tons of fun for the whole family. You can play either with three or more players. Meant for ages 10 and up, the buzzer requires AAA batteries that are not included.

Key Features:

Bundle set with two games

Comes with a buzzer and a timer

Meant for ages 10 and up

Endless Games Family Feud 6th Edition Set Bundle Includes Strikeout Card Game, Electronic Red 3… List Price:$39.95 Price:$37.99 You Save:$1.96 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Trust your touch

Image source: Melissa & Doug/Amazon

There’s so much you can do but you have to be careful with the Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game. The goal of this game is to have your piece stay on the set without knocking it all over. This is great for children, as it teaches memory retention, hand eye coordination, cognitive skills, and interpersonal skills. It is designed for one to four players and is great for ages eight and up. You’ll get 24 game rods, a wooden base, four frame rods, colored die, and a wooden connector. This is fun and informative.

Key Features:

One to four players

Teaches memory retention and hand eye coordination

Includes everything you need

Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.03 You Save:$1.96 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be a word master

Image source: Spin Master/Amazon

An extremely popular game for many years, Upwords by Spin Master has made its name for a long time. This high-stacking, word-building game has players stacking letters on top of others from their tiles to create more words and rack up more points. It is a strategic wordplay game that can be played with two to four players, preferably ages eight and up. You’ll earn bonus points if you can use all seven of your tiles in one turn. You’ll earn points every time you put a tile down. Try and race your friends and family to getting rid of your tiles each turn.

Key Features:

Great for vocabulary skills

Strategic wordplay game for two to four players

Stack letters on top of others

Upwords, Fun and Challenging Family Word Game with Stackable Letter Tiles, for Ages 8 and up List Price:$19.99 Price:$17.49 You Save:$2.50 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Figure out who’s the funniest

Image source: What Do You Meme/Amazon

What Do You Meme? Family Edition is a game that’s sure to have you and your family cracking up. This is a family version of the popular game that allows you to come up with funny answers to the cards. You’ll have caption cards and need place the funniest one for the meme that’s shown. You’ll get 300 caption cards and 65 photo cards along with the instructions. It is meant for three or more players ages eight and up.

Key Features:

300 caption cards and 65 photo cards

Meant for three or more players

All R-rated content removed from this edition

What Do You Meme? Family Edition - The Hilarious Family Game for Meme Lovers Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Know who buzzed in

Image source: Learning Resources/Amazon

If you’re playing a game and can’t figure out who buzzed in first to answer a question, you should consider the Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buzzers. You’ll be able to record what sound you want your buzzer to make, so it isn’t the same generic one that the other contestants have. This personalized button is great for classrooms and at home. You’ll receive four in a set and they can record up to seven seconds of sound.

Key Features:

Record up to seven seconds of sound

Four in a set

Great for classrooms

Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buzzers, Personalized Sound Buzzers, Talking Button, Set o… List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now