Parents are always looking for ways to keep their children’s lives more exciting and fun. Planning out activities is a smart way to maintain their schedules and make sure they’re getting enough exercise throughout the day. Limiting screen time and making sure homework is done is an important part of development. Allowing them to discover entertainment outdoors will help keep them from a sedentary lifestyle. Having swing sets or a swimming pool can be ways for your kids to experience the outdoors safely. Another way is to have a rock climbing wall. These are sometimes built into the sides of swing sets or treehouses, as they’ll come in sets. Rock climbing walls are also often used at summer camps as parts of obstacle courses. In order to make your own or if you’re in charge of setting one up for a camp, you need rock climbing holds. These are easy to use and will help kids get ready if they are to, down the road, become a rock climber. They provide hours of fun for your kids to play around on. We’ve highlighted five of the best sets of rock climbing holds for you to install and for your kids to explore.

Take no time to set up

Your kids will have so much fun once you’ve installed the Milliard DIY Rock Climbing Holds Set. This allows you to create a fun rock climbing wall, as this set includes 25 hand and foot grips. You’ll also get two climbing handles and a climbing rope that is knotted for easier grabbing. The active play accessories come in blue, red, yellow, orange, and green, as well as a variety of shapes to get kids used to different places to grab. Using these for climbing can promote strength, balance, and agility. These can be used indoors or outdoors and the mounting hardware is included. These have 1.5″ screw bolts rather than custom 1.25″ ones. There is more stability and resistance against slipping.

Key Features:

Two climbing handles and a climbing rope

25 hand and foot grips of different colors

1.5″ screw bolts

Revitalize your jungle gym

The Jungle Gym Kingdom DIY 25 Rock Climbing Ninja Hand Holds will help you make your outdoor setup even more fun. This comes with 25 hand holds to get your children outdoors and moving. It is designed to add a twist to an already existing ninja playset, treehouse, jungle gym, tree climbing wall, swing set, or as a replacement for rock climbing. The holds are made from top quality plastic and come in assorted colors and shapes. They are not intended for children under three. The hardware kit included is upgraded and features multiple pieces per hold.

Key Features:

Add a twist to existing treehouse

Made from top quality plastic

Upgraded hardware kit

Only need a few

When you choose the Squirrel Products Kids Rock Climbing Holds set, you can set up the holds as you see fit. You can get a pack of 10 or 20 holds, which is less than the typical 25 that most packs come with. These are popular with users ages five and up. The rock holds attach with ease and this includes the hardware you need. They come with 1″ bolts to attach to the wall. The heavy-duty climbing holds are made for the outdoors and built to last.

Key Features:

Get a pack of 10 or 20 holds

Popular with users ages five and up

Made for the outdoors

Ideal for your yard

The SSBRIGHT Sets of 25 Multi-Colored Kids & Adults Large Rock Climbing Holds can be used by pretty much anybody. These come in different colors for better display. Each one is textured for specific grip with a hand or foot. They are available in sets of 25 and will hold up in the weather. They are meant to be used outdoors and are made from hard plastic. Each one measures approximately 4.2″ x 3.4″ and can hold up to 440 pounds. Adults or kids can use them and the hardware for installation is included.

Key Features:

Can be used by kids or adults

Withstands up to 440 pounds

Made from hard plastic

As stable as it gets

The Ogrmar 25 PCS Rock Climbing Holds Set comes with some heavy-duty mounting hardware. You’ll be impressed by the 50 2.8″ Allen head bolts, 50 weld nuts, and 100 flat washers that are included. The holds are made from hard plastic and they are weather-resistant and durable. The foot and hand grips are textured and feature a variety of shapes for different ways to grab. They come in different colors like the other sets and present a unique environment for play time.

Key Features:

2.8″ Allen head bolts

100 flat washers

Unique environment

