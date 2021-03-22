Expected in theaters on December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home is probably going to be the biggest movie of the year, assuming the pandemic allows for the movie to be released in theaters. The fact that it’s a Spider-Man film getting a Christmas release slot would be enough to turn the sequel into a massive financial success for Sony and Disney. But Spider-Man 3 has something else going for it the other moves lacked: Real excitement.

One of the two Far From Home post-credits scenes made sure that we’d be interested in Spider-Man 3. This will be the first Spider-Man film Sony makes where the stakes are getting real. Spider-Man’s identity was just revealed, and that’s already a great premise. But things are going to get even better than that. According to what we’ve heard so far about No Way Home, the film could turn out to be one of the most influential movies of MCU Phase 4, something you definitely couldn’t say about previous Spider-Man adventures. Several Spider-Man 3 leaks emerged in the past few days, which further support that belief — mind you, major spoilers lie ahead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a multiverse movie; that’s what plenty of leaks have said so far. The presence of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the film is the first hint that the multiverse leaks might be real. One of those leaks indicated that Spider-Man 3 is part of a mini-trilogy story inside the MCU — the action in the new movie follows the events in WandaVision and leads straight into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man will be joined by two different Spider-Man versions from previous Sony movies, according to leaks. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both expected to have cameos in No Way Home, and they will play versions of Spider-Man from other realities in the multiverse. Holland has kept denying that Garfield and Maguire are in the film, and these are the kind of secrets that everyone working on the film would try to protect, Holland included.

That brings us to this week’s new Spider-Man 3 leaks, which further advance the idea that No Way Home will be a multiverse film. One of them tells us that the crew has been filming scenes set on an interior stage replicating the Sanctum Sanctorum. This is another indication that Doctor Strange is in the movie, and his sort of magic is going to be needed.

#SpiderManNoWayHome is currently filming on an interior stage replicating the Sanctum Santorum! “The interior stage… includes a mock-up of the Santorum…” via: Atlanta Filming pic.twitter.com/vhu8AYIfFw — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) March 21, 2021

More interestingly, Spider-Man fans who follow actors and stunt doubles online have found proof on social media that Andrew Garfield’s stunt double has been on set with Tom Holland’s stunt double:

The only reason for that sort of interaction would be having two separate Spider-Man versions from different universes interact with each other. Redditors were quick to observe that Garfield’s stunt double had deleted his post on Instagram.

Speaking of Redditors keeping track of Spider-Man 3 cast members on social media, we also have this thread, which links to now-deleted Instagram content from Hannibal Buress. It showed a behind-the-scenes video from Spider-Man 3. Buress played Coach Wilson in Homecoming, and the new clip might have contained a scene showing Zendaya on the basketball court.

Hannibal Buress confirms he’ll return in #SpiderManNoWayHome as Coach Wilson! The IG post has been deleted Here is 2 screenshots from the deleted video, which is a basketball scene pic.twitter.com/vDMp0jiljk — MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) March 21, 2021

Separately, other Spider-Man fans discovered No Way Home leaks over the past few days, like the following footage of a “Football field-sized set” for the movie:

We’re only looking at the exterior of the purported set. The whole thing is just enormous; one can’t help but wonder what might be going on in there and whether it has anything to do with the aforementioned multiverse aspect of No Way Home.

Unlike plot leaks that anyone with enough knowledge of the MCU might attempt to fake, this social media content is genuine. And it might be enough to confirm that we’re going to see more than one Spider-Man in No Way Home. That said, Spider-Man 3 is just nine months away. We’re bound to get at least a teaser soon, if not a full-fledged trailer for the film — and it’ll be interesting to see what Sony and Marvel do with it to hide any potential multiverse giveaways.

