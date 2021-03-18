If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While you may not think of it right off the bat, having a bucket around is an extremely useful items to keep with you. It’s one of those items that you don’t realize you need it until the time comes where you think, “Man, I wish I had one.” They provide a simple way to carry liquids and solids as well as small items of larger items. You can pour some water in one to wash your car or you can carry tools in one to help you do a job. There’s a lot you can do with one. A bucket is a solid investment, especially one that is going to last you a while. But not all buckets are the easiest thing to carry. For one, they are usually rigid and take up a decent amount of space. But when you have a collapsible bucket, you can bring it pretty much anywhere. Ideal for camping, hiking, or fishing, you can pack these up easily and them expand them when you need to fill them. While there is so much you can do with a bucket, there’s even more you can do with any of these collapsible buckets that we’ve highlighted below. Take a look at our picks and put them to good use.

Make it easy on yourself

When you’re setting out to carry something, you don’t want it to be difficult. With the UST FlexWare Collapsible Bucket, it won’t be. This checks in at 9″ x 12″ when it is expanded and only 2″ x 12″ when it is collapsed. You can get one that holds five liters or one that holds 10 liters. It can be used as a cooler, watering bowl for pets, a bucket to help you bathe your pet, a food bowl, or as a hauler tub for firewood, sticks, supplies, and more. This features a sturdy, plastic rim and base for added stability. The carrying handle folds down, making it easy to move when the bucket is filled. This features a smooth groove and is made from thermoplastic construction, meaning it’s dishwasher safe.

Key Features:

Made from thermoplastic construction

Carrying handle folds down

Sturdy, plastic rim and base

Handle the tasks

Don’t worry about the Freegrace Premium Collapsible Bucket faltering under pressure. It is built to last and made to withstand all kinds of jobs. This is a multi-purpose bucket that is made from premium 500D tarpaulin and double-stitched seams to keep working for a long time. This comes in multiple sizes and with options that have lids. It is lightweight and self-supporting as well as BPA-free. It folds up easily and comes in eight different color options to best fit your preferences. The handles on either side are well-stitched to withstand pressure.

Key Features:

Built from premium 500D tarpaulin

Double-stitched seams

Folds up easily

Get a lot out of it

Take care of the largest tasks with The Friendly Swede Collapsible Bucket with Lid. This is offered in multiple sizes, including a 30-liter option. This is extremely useful for whenever you’re doing an activity outdoors like gardening, having a picnic, fishing, or camping. It can be used as an ice bucket, to store fish that you caught, or even as a foot bath. The 30-liter option measures 13.78″ x 11.8″ and there are removable lids and pockets for added security and storage. This is also made from 500D tarpaulin and is free of BPA and phthalates.

Key Features:

Used in many capacities

Holds up to 30 liters

Free of phthalates

Store it easily

Ideal for tasks around the home, the SAMMART 10L Collapsible Rectangular Handy Basket is very user-friendly. This is BPA-free and it pops up when you open it and rests flat when you collapse it. The expanded size is 13.6″ x 12.7″ and, when collapsed, the height is just 2.1″. This saves over 70% of storage space. You’ll love using this in your garden, camper, or just keeping it in the trunk of your car. The handle makes it easy to carry and it comes in eight colors.

Key Features:

Collapses to just 2.1″ in height

Saves over 70% of storage sapce

Comes in eight colors

Grab more than one

The Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink delivers a lot of value. These are rectangular-shaped and come in a pack of two. Made from thermoplastic rubber construction, they are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Perfect for indoors or outdoors, it can be used as a wash basin for dishes, an ice bucket, or storage container to be brought with you. It is foldable and space-saving. The sturdy, plastic rim and base provide additional stability.

Key Features:

Two in a pack

Thermoplastic rubber construction

Stable

