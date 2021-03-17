If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Enhance your home with some unique style when you find uses for apothecary jars in all different rooms. Apothecary jars have a distinct shape and look to them, as you’ll be reminded of old potions or general stores from the past. Whether they are clear or amber, you’re able to fill them up with odds and ends from around your house and display them easily. These are jars that are simple to open and can hold medical aids like cotton swabs and balls, soaps, teas, spices, cotton rounds, and more. They are typically used in bathrooms or kitchens, but are stylish enough to be displayed all over. The jars on the top keep the items fresh. If you’re in the market to upgrade your containers, we’ve found some terrific options for you. Below, we’ve hand selected five of the best apothecary jar sets to upgrade your place. Take a look and set yourself apart.

Enjoy the bargain

Find something that is both cost-effective and looks fantastic in the SheeChung Qtip Dispenser Holder Apothecary Jars Canister Set. This two pack comes with a 10-ounce jar and a 20-ounce jar that allows you to choose what to store. This is a beautiful set that won’t hit your wallet hard and provide you with bang for your buck. Each one has a removable acrylic lid and a wide mouth to make accessing bathroom vanity simple. These are easy to clean and will protect your cotton products from any humidity that occurs when the bathroom is steamy from a shower. These are durable and look like glass but will not shatter.

Key Features:

10-ounce jar and a 20-ounce jar

Removable acrylic lid

Will not shatter

Find the perfect color

Match your home décor by choosing the Amolliar Apothecary Jars that best fit your area. This is offered in a two pack and comes in five different colors. You can get it in black, brushed nickel, rose gold, gold, or bronze. This provides a decorative accent to your powder room and is great for storing bath bombs, cotton swabs, ovals, rounds, cosmetic sponges or wedges, salts, and more. You can also organize hair clips and ties or take it out of your bathroom and organizer paper clips, rubber bands, and more. The crystal clear material allows it to work well in any existing color scheme. Both jars measure 4.5″H x 2.5″W.

Key Features:

Comes in five different colors

Crystal clear material

Measure 4.5″H x 2.5″W

Store more

When you choose the STORi 60-Ounce Premium Quality Clear Plastic Apothecary Jar, you have plenty of space to fill. Made from durable acrylic, this combines beauty and organization. This classic but stylish look is functional and decorative. It measures 7.75″ x 5″ and can easily fit bath bombs, seashells, and other decorative items as well as all the bathroom essentials you can fit. It looks like glass but will not shatter. While you may love the 60-ounce size, you can also choose smaller ones, as this comes in 15-ounce, 30-ounce, and mixed sized options.

Key Features:

Made from durable acrylic

Measures 7.75″ x 5″

Holds 60 ounces

Show off the style

As we’ve stated, apothecary jars show off a unique style. But the Home Essentials Apothecary Jar BB Terra Set of 3 takes that even farther. These are made from glass, so they can shatter. The three, 6″ apothecary jars have elegant shapes that allow for an enhancement in taste. They each weigh 4.77 pounds without anything in them. This three pack comes in different sizes, but all of them have glass lids that can easily be removed. Ideal for all kinds of decorations, these will look good anywhere you place them.

Key Features:

Made from glass

Three, 6″ jars

Each weigh 4.77 pounds

Enjoy a mix

If you want a big jar, medium jar, and a small jar, then pick up the Youngever 60-Ounce, 30-Ounce and 15-Ounce Clear Plastic Apothecary Jars Set of 3. As stated in the name, you’ll get three jars that vary in size. These are made from acrylic and look like glass. There is no lead or BPA, so this is safe to put food in and keep around children. This will keep your vanity nice and dry as well as fit well in the kitchen.

Key Features:

Set of three different sizes

No lead or BPA

Keeps vanity nice and dry

