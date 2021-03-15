If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The want to get outside and enjoy the sunshine when it’s nice out is something many people feel. Being outdoors in the fresh air and working up a sweat is an ideal way to spend a day. There’s so many possibilities for enjoying the day and having fun while exercising is always an easier way to exercise. Playing sports can be terrific exercise, especially when it’s a game that can be played by most people. Whether you’re at the beach or in your own backyard, finding a preferred activity for either setting isn’t that hard when you have a volleyball net. Volleyball is an easy game to set up and you’ll be happy when you and three friends decide to play. The volleyball net is made for indoors and outdoors and can be set at different heights, depending on the level of skill of the players. If you’re looking to teach your kids how to play or have a group of your friends and family together for a competitive match, there are different volleyball nets that you can use. We’ve highlighted five of them below to give you a better time exercising outside.

Don’t struggle with the setup

Including all that you’ll need to play, the Baden Champions Volleyball Set is a smart investment. You’ll get a set of weather-resistant boundary lines, a Baden match point volleyball, a regulation size volleyball net, a ball pump with a needle, two heavy duty adjustable steel poles, and a durable carry bag that is weather-resistant. The stakes and poles are powder-coated and made from steel for long-lasting durability. All of it can fit in the carry bag, making this simple to bring with you to the beach or wherever you want to set it up. The frustration-free design of the poles and net ensure an easy setup and tear down in a matter of minutes. The stakes are 10″ metal stakes that will dig into the ground or sand easily. This is a set meant for two to four people at cookouts, barbecues, family get-togethers, parties, and more.

Key Features:

Comes with net, ball, poles, pump, boundary lines, and bag

Made from steel

Sets up in minutes

Set it to your game

Have your net the right height for whoever is playing when you have the Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Classic. This portable professional outdoor volleyball net system features telescoping, push-button aluminum poles that can be adjusted. There are three different height settings you can choose from: men, women, and co-ed. The net is 3′ x 32′ and this set comes with boundary lines, corner anchors, and a carry bag to store it all in. The 0.3125-inch pull-down guy line system with handles is easy to use and the stakes that it comes with are 12″ in length. This is offered in six different colors.

Key Features:

Three height settings

Telescoping, push-button aluminum poles

Offered in six colors

Teach the game

For those who are showing their kids how to play volleyball, choose the Franklin Sports Volleyball Net and Ball Set. This complete volleyball set includes a net that is 30′ x 1.5′, 1″ diameter PVC poles, a PVC volleyball, six ground stakes and guy ropes, a pump, and a carry bag. The net assembles to be 8′ high and can be attached to the ropes and stakes for extra stability. This is a smart investment for kids learning the game, as they’ll get a sense of how to get the ball up and over the net while playing. You’ll be able to tote this to your next family party.

Key Features:

30′ x 1.5′ net

PVC poles and volleyball

Six ground stakes

Replace a ripped net

If you are in need of a backup net, the EastPoint Sports Replacement Volleyball Net is here to save the day. This measures 32′ x 3′ and is well-suited for both beginner and professional games. This includes a top cable, a net, and four connecting cables. It does not includes poles, so this is a perfect replacement net. The high strength top cable and reinforced side tapes keep the netting in place to accept tension. It features double-stitched borders and thin, yet strong, webbing.

Key Features:

32′ x 3′

Includes top cable, net, and four connecting cables

Double-stitched borders

Practice makes perfect

The CROSSNET Four Square Volleyball Net and Backyard Yard Game is a four-way net for extra practicing. You can choose an outdoor or an indoor set and find ways to compete with friends and practice your sets and bumps. It is the only height-adjustable, four-way net. It can be set to three different heights and it only takes five minutes to assemble. You’ll get steel uprights, a travel backpack, a volleyball, a pump, boundary lines, and a rulebook. This is basically four square and volleyball put together.

Key Features:

Height-adjustable, four-way net

Comes with travel backpack

Four square and volleyball put together

