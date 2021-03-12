If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers are likely all aware that Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol spray have been flying off Amazon’s store shelves lately now that they’re both readily available after being so difficult to find for so long. Now, however, there’s another sanitizer that’s back in stock and you should check out while shopping for essentials.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has become so popular that it recently sold out at Amazon — now it’s back in stock with a surprise discount!

Where pandemic essentials are concerned, there are a few things in particular that our readers seem to always be stocking up on. First, hot new BNX 6-layer KN95 masks have been flying off the shelves like crazy. Our readers have been searching for good KN95 masks that are made in the USA for so long, and now there’s finally a great option from a well-known PPE brand. Black AccuMed face masks have been top-sellers as well, and they cost the same amount thanks to the newly-lowered retail price.

When it comes to cleaners that have been shown to kill germs and viruses on surfaces, the two most popular options are Clorox wipes and Lysol spray. Both are in stock right now on Amazon at slightly less inflated prices than was saw a few months ago, which is great. But there’s now another cleaner that has been shooting up the charts with our readers.

It’s a wildly popular EPA-approved cleaner called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, and it’s already selling out in stores and online.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray is made by a little company you might have heard of called Proctor and Gamble, and they announced the EPA’s approval in a press release last year. As anyone can clearly see on the EPA’s website, this spray cleaner is indeed an approved coronavirus killer. According to P&G’s press release, Microban 24 was shown to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds on soft surfaces, while hard surfaces like countertops took 5 minutes to sanitize. Remember, different sanitizers and disinfectants take different amounts of time to kill viruses and other germs, so always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Proctor & Gamble’s popular Microban 24 spray has been sold out for a while in many stores across the country and it even sold out at Amazon earlier this year. Not only is it back in stock right now… it’s on sale at a discount!

