One of the more awkward moments at any wedding is when guests are told to find their place cards in order to be seated. Everyone is searching through place cards and trying to make out their own name in calligraphy. Once they find it, they then have to head to the tables and check out the cards on the tables to see which one is their respective table. This happens at most weddings and you’ve likely had to do this before. It isn’t a perfect system but, at the end of the day, it generally works. Besides the place cards, place card holders are a must to have this work. Holders can add flair to your table at any event and are an easier way to highlight a specific notion. You can place them next to dishes of food so people know what the meal is exactly. You can set specific table settings, so guests know which seat they are meant to sit in. When you have table place cards, you need place card holders. We’ve found five of the best options out there and highlighted them below. Take a look and make your table look more glamorous.

Clip it to hold

Image source: Amazon

Keep the cards upright when you have the Gray Bunny Place Card Holder 12 Pack. These multi-purpose holders will elegantly display place cards at weddings, banquets, receptions, birthdays, buffets, and many others. This 12-pack is ideal for table numbering and they are made from premium quality steel construction. Each units stands 1.5″ tall with a 1″ diameter base. They won’t chip, crack, or fade, no matter how long you use them. They are offered in six different colors: antique copper, chrome, gold, nickel black, satin nickel, and white. The consistent and sleek form adds a nice finesse to the place cards. These will look great accompanying centerpieces.

Key Features:

12-pack

Made from steel construction

Come in six different colors

Gray Bunny Place Card Holder, 12 Pack, Gold, Table Cardholder Tabletop Menu Holder Harp-Clip Nu… List Price:$14.99 Price:$10.97 You Save:$4.02 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Give your table a specific look

Image source: Amazon

Great for outdoor parties and events, the Supla 20 Pcs Rustic Wood Place Card Holders are a fun set to utilize. You’ll get 20 wooden card holders with wire and 30 place cards in the package. These wooden holder are in the shape of tree stumps. They each measure 5.8″ when put together and the base is 1.6″ across. Each wood base has its own unique shape, as round wood slices are never the same shape. A wire attachment gently holds the paper card in place. The holders are memorable with a swirl, as you can slide the place card in between the rungs.

Key Features:

20 wooden card holders

5.8″ in height when assembled

Each wood base has a unique shape

Supla 20 Pcs Rustic Wood Place Card Holders with Swirl Wire Wooden Bark Memo Holder Stand Card… Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the value

Image source: Amazon

Store more place cards with a pack of Jofefe 20 Pcs Mini Place Card Holders. These are 2″ in size, so they won’t take up much room on your table. All of them are elegant and you can choose between gold rings, gold hearts, rose gold hearts, silver hearts, or silver rings. Each is great as a table number holder, name place card holder, table card holder stand, picture holder, table menu holder and paper note holder. You’ll get 20 in a pack and this is a cost-effective way to decorate your party.

Key Features:

Come in gold, rose gold, or silver

Hearts or rings in shape

20 in a pack

Jofefe 20pcs Mini Place Card Holders, Cute Table Number Holders, Classy Table Card Holder Table… Price:$8.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the height you want

Image source: Amazon

With the Radezon 20 Pack 8.75 inch Tall Table Number Holders, people can spot their table easily. These will come in packs of 10 or 20 and in gold or silver. These stand tall and upright enough to hold a 4″ x 6″ photo. The base is 7 cm wide and the circle shaped clip keeps the photo standing steady. Each are made from stainless steel, so they are built to last. The 8.75″ in height adds a better dimension to your table setting.

Key Features:

Stand tall and upright

Come in packs of 10 or 20

Circle shaped clips

20 Pack 8.75 inch Tall Table Number Holders Place Card Holder Table Picture Holder Wire Photo H… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add some sparkle to your table

Image source: Amazon

The HOHIYA Diamond Place Card Holders are ready to dazzle. These come in either clear or gold and you can choose packs of either 12 or 24. Made from acrylic, these will look like diamonds on your table without costing you the price of diamonds. They won’t take up much room on your table and you’ll be able to slide in the place cards without issue. Use these at birthday parties, wedding, or holiday get-togethers. When the light catches one, it will reflect beautifully.

Key Features:

Made from acrylic

Shaped like a diamond

Packs of 12 or 24

HOHIYA Diamond Place Card Holders Table Number Weeding Acrylic Crystal(Clear,Pack of 24) Price:$15.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now