Basketball is a passion of so many around the world. It is one of the most widely recognized games and can be played by just about anybody. Practice makes perfect, so if you want to get good, you have to get out on the basketball court and at least shoot around every once in a while. When you’re heading to the courts near your house, you may want to bring something other than your basketball. You want to make sure that you have a ball to play with, but you may not want to shove your phone, headphones, keys, and wallet in your pockets. Plus, you can’t play with those in your shorts as you’re trying to make a jump shot. You want a portable solution to bring your ball and your items, which is why a basketball backpack makes so much sense. This is a specifically designed backpack that can fit a regulation basketball as well as more. If you’re in the market for a backpack like this, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best basketball backpacks below and don’t forget to lace up your sneakers.

Shoot hoops after school

Taking you through your school day and getting you ready to play afterwards, the MIER Basketball Backpack is a great choice for any baller growing up. This features a durable exterior shell and is built tough with an abrasion resistance for athletes. It has a 40L capacity and is big enough to hold items for all kinds of trips. It has a spacious and ventilated pocket on the bottom that can hold a basketball and many other kinds of balls. There are multiple pockets as the top D compartment can hold a laptop and there is a tablet pouch and many other ones too. This is made from water-resistant fabric and it features a tough, abrasion-resistant padded bottom panel. It has an adjustable buckle on both sides to keep items tight.

Key Features:

40L capacity

Multiple pockets

Holds a laptop

Carry in style

You’ll never be out of touch when you have the Nike Unisex Hoops Elite Pro Basketball Backpack. This is made from 100% polyester, so it’s comfortable to wear. This features zip closures, keeping your items secure. The dimensions are 21″H x 13″W x 9″D and the bottom is water-resistant for a more durable pack. The Quad Zip System from Nike allows easy access from any angle to the inside of your backpack. This comes in multiple colors and patterns, showing off your flair. The mesh sleeves will hold up to a size 15 sneaker. The main compartment is large, allowing you to store you ball and other items.

Key Features:

21″H x 13″W x 9″D

Quad Zip System

Mesh sleeves can hold size 15 sneakers

Bring your soccer equipment too

Keep your shoes and ball together in the Athletico National Soccer Bag. This meant for soccer, basketball, and football players who need to carry their equipment together. The large vented ball compartment in the front is perfect for volleyballs, soccer balls, footballs, or basketballs. The bottom compartment is where your cleats or sneakers can be stored. The middle compartment has a seven pocket accessories organizer and features a padded laptop sleeve. The straps are adjustable for a more customized fit. Made from durable polyester and nylon fabric, it’s lightweight and will last a long time.

Key Features:

Large vented ball compartment

Bottom compartment for cleats or sneakers

Made from polyester and nylon

Grab your ball and go

The Mootygy Sports Basketball Backpack provides you with easy access. The outer portion has a netted area that you can place your ball in. The rest of the backpack is ideal for storage, as it measures 11.8″ x 18.9″ x 5.9″. There is a USB charging port and a headphone hole as well as multiple compartments for laptops, keys, phones, wallets, and more. This is made from eco-friendly materials and the padded shoulder straps relieve pressure on your body.

Key Features:

Netted compartment for your ball

USB charging port

Made from eco-friendly materials

Pull it tight

The Gonex Basketball Backpack is a simple and easy to use option. This features a drawstring closure to secure your items. This can fit up to three size seven basketballs at once. There are multifunctional pockets, including a zippered pocket in the front. The mesh pocket is breathable to eliminate moisture and odors. The wide straps are made to fit all kids.

Key Features:

Fits up to three size seven basketballs

Multifunctional pockets

Drawstring closure

