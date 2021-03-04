If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many people aspire to reach the level of connoisseur on a given topic. Being able to know exactly what you’re talking about any time someone brings up a subject to you takes hard work and is a gift for those around you. Whether it’s sports trivia, knowledge about flowers, or a host of other topics, you want to be someone who people come to if they have a question. If wine is the topic that you’re interested in, then there’s a lot to learn. Knowing which areas had good harvests in specific years and learning the notes in certain kinds of wine takes a lot of study. If you aren’t at connoisseur levels yet, you can work towards it. And if you don’t have the room in your home for a wine refrigerator, a wall-mounted wine rack is a way to show guests that you’re serious about wine. This is a great way to display your bottles and glasses and bring light to your up and coming passion. It’s also just a nice decoration piece for those who enjoy drinking wine with dinner. We’ve highlighted five of the best wall-mounted wine racks on the market to help you show off your latest interest.

Get more out of your storage

Image source: Amazon

Acting like an accent piece but also with storage, the Sorbus Wine Bottle Stemware Glass Rack is a great addition to any home. This stores your favorite wine bottles, glasses, mugs, and more with a built-in stemware rack and two-tier shelf for storage displays. The shelves can be used for more wine bottles, shot glasses, books, plants, kitchen accessories, framed photos, cookbooks, and whatever else you want to fit. This will hang beautifully in any kitchen, living room, or dining room area. The wall-mounted display keeps bottles and stemware glasses off of countertops. This fits up to two wine glasses per row for a total of 10, or 10 coffee mugs, or 15 champagne flutes. The shelf holds up to 12 standard size wine bottles. This is made from metal and wood and measures approximately 23.62″ x 7.87″ x 20.37″.

Key Features:

Built-in stemware rack and two-tier shelf

Holds 10 wine glasses

Can fit up to 12 wine bottles

Sorbus Wine Bottle Stemware Glass Rack, Industrial 2-Tier Wood Shelf, Wall Mounted Wine Racks w… Price:$53.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the flair

Image source: Amazon

With charm to boot, the TRIVETRUNNER – ANNA STAY Wall Mounted Wine Rack makes for a cute addition. This will help you create lifelong memories and it takes almost no time to install. It is great for your kitchen, living room, or dining room. The glass bottle holder includes an elegant box of six different charms made out of cork. The charms are meant to be put around the stems of your wine glasses, so you and your friends won’t mix up which one is which. Each one has a different word written on it to help differentiate. There are four wine glass holders built-in and the top shelf can hold up to five standard bottles of wine. Below the wine bottles is an area for your to keep your corks for mementos.

Key Features:

Six different charms made out of cork

Four wine glass holders

Holds five standard bottles of wine

Wall Mounted Wine Rack - Bottle & Glass Holder - Cork Storage - Store Red, White, Champagne - C… List Price:$59.97 Price:$31.97 You Save:$28.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save your wine

Image source: Amazon

For anybody who can’t finish a bottle regularly during an evening, may we suggest the SODUKU Wall Mounted Metal Wine Rack? This will hold between one and five bottles and up to four glasses on your wall. It spells out “WINE” in big block letters for some added enjoyment. You can keep every bottle cork in the underneath mesh area. This comes with three wine stoppers, allowing you to save your wine for a later date. It measures 17″ x 4.8″ x 7.3″ and includes the screws needed to install it.

Key Features:

Holds between one and five bottles

Comes with three wine stoppers

17″ x 4.8″ x 7.3″

SODUKU Wall Mounted Metal Wine Rack 4 Long Stem Glass Holder & Wine Cork Storage Wine List Price:$29.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$2.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Minimalistic and easy to feature

Image source: Amazon

The True Align Wall-Mounted Rack will adorn your wall nicely. This holds up to nine bottles of wine without being bulky or having your wall feel cluttered. It is a straight and long rack with wine bottles running up and down. It measures 4″ x 10″ x 38″ with nine slots for bottles. It makes your bottles extremely accessible and is extremely easy to install. Made from wrought iron, it has a chic look to it.

Key Features:

Holds nine bottles of wine

38″ in height

Makes your bottles accessible

True Align Wall-Mounted Rack Black Wrought Iron, Minimalist Modern Display, Alcohol Storage Sol… List Price:$42.95 Price:$35.03 You Save:$7.92 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find your favorite design

Image source: Amazon

Choose what you want your MKZ Products Wall Mounted Wine Rack to say. There are five different styles to choose from, as each have a different writing. There is “HOME” in bold letters, “Vino” in script or bold, and “WINE” in script or bold. This will organize five bottles of wine and hang four wine glasses underneath it. You can store corks in the compartment under the bottles. It comes with the needed hardware and won’t take up much room on your wall.

Key Features:

Five different designs

Organizes five bottles of wine

Hangs four wine glasses

MKZ Products Wall Mounted Wine Rack - Wine Gifts for Wife and Mom, Unique and Memorable Gift fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$27.97 You Save:$2.02 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now