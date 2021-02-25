If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make sure everyone around you knows there’s a party going on and mark the specific moment of celebration by handing out party poppers to your guests. Tossing confetti is so old school. You want to have your guests feel engaged in the party that you’re throwing. If it is for a birthday, a gender reveal, or you’re throwing a New Year’s Eve celebration, party poppers are a great way to get everyone involved. It’s a safe activity and can add plenty of decoration to a monumental moment. Nobody likes to actually throw rice at a wedding. But casting off streamers that blow confetti up offers way more of a photographic opportunity. If you’re trying to find a way to celebrate a specific moment during a party, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the five party poppers we’ve hand selected below and find one that’s right for your party. You won’t be sorry and your guests will love being included.

Get some distance

Image source: Amazon

You and your guests will be amazed at how high the Legend & Co. Large Confetti Cannons will blast. This comes in a pack of five and each are 12″ in length. Inside each cannon is multi-colored and biodegradable confetti that is packed tightly. These cannons are air-powered, so they will give off a nice pop when you pull them. The confetti will blast 25 feet into the air for some serious hang time. This is an eco-friendly way to enjoy an outdoor celebration. You won’t know what the colors are beforehand, as the tube itself is black. It is recommended for adult use only and there should be nothing beneath the bottom of the cannon.

Key Features:

Pack of five that are 12″ in length

Air-powered cannon

Shoots 25 feet into the air

Legend & Co. Large Confetti Cannons Multicolor, (5 Pack) Biodegradable and Air Powered | Launch… Price:$27.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Surprise soon-to-be parents

Image source: Amazon

Get ready for a huge surprise in your life when you use the Revealations Gender Reveal Confetti Cannon at your gender reveal party. Right when everyone is going to show what the gender of the baby is, you can plan to shoot off these confetti cannons to add more to the celebration. You just have to point, twist, and shoot and it will burst over 15 feet in the air. There are confetti choices for pink for girls and blue for boys, as well as powders that shoot out the same colors. These are filled with biodegradable confetti, so they are suitable for indoor or outdoor use. These are gold cannons that are unique and won’t show the parents which color it is until they are shot off.

Key Features:

Burst over 15 feet in the air

Shoot pink confetti for a girl and blue confetti for a boy

Gold cannons

Revealations Gender Reveal Confetti Cannon - Set of 4 (2 Pink, 2 Blue) Gender Reveal Party Supp… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 ($6.74 / Count) You Save:$8.04 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You found your party favors

Image source: Amazon

For a dual threat that is sure to please, check out the Party Popteenies Party Pack. Not only will you get a confetti surprise but you’ll also get collectible party dolls. This is a great option for children’s parties, as these collectibles are fun toys. They come in different themes such as rainbow unicorn, cutie animal, or winter wonderland. This comes in a pack of six and each of them are meant for children ages four and up. It also comes with a collectible poster.

Key Features:

Collectible party dolls inside

Different themes of collectibles

Comes in a pack of six

Party Popteenies – Party Pack – 6 Surprise Popper Bundle with Confetti, Collectible Mini Do… Price:$28.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have one for everyone

Image source: Amazon

You won’t run short when you have the Confetti Cannons PMU 48 Pack. These are large, 12-inch party confetti cannons that come with 48 in a pack. Each one lets out a bang and showers confetti out of it. The confetti comes in multiple colors and they are easy to use. There are simple instructions on the packaging to make sure you do it properly. This will shoot confetti up to nine feet in the air.

Key Features:

48 in a pack

Confetti is multi-colored

Shoots nine feet in the air

Confetti Cannons PMU (48 Pack) Large (12 Inch) Air Compressed Party Poppers Indoor and Outdoor… List Price:$60.99 Price:$38.68 You Save:$22.31 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Celebrate wherever

Image source: Amazon

The Amscan Party Poppers comes with 12 in a pack. This will shoot out multi-colored confetti and they are safe and easy to use. This will keep the confetti coming and the party going. You can pass them out to guests and enjoy a more festive flair. This is ideal to use indoors or outdoors and are a great addition to your Mardi Gras party.

Key Features:

Pass them out to 12 guests

Ideal to use indoors or outdoors

Shoots multi-colored confetti

Amscan Party Poppers, 4", 12 Ct., Multicolor - Price:$16.82 ($2.80 / Each) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now