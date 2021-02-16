If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many BGR Deals readers tell us that they continue to have trouble finding Purell in stock in local stores.



The good news is that there’s plenty in stock at Amazon including Purell hand sanitizer with aloe with a huge 46% discount and travel-size Purell bottles that are also on sale.

If you’re looking to buy in bulk, Amazon has large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) and 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) in stock with rare discounts.

We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel now that multiple coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA here in the US. That said, there’s still a long road ahead before we get there. Daily new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to roll in at scary levels, and health experts like Dr. Fauci say we’ll need to continue to take precautions for about another year.

Anyone looking for face masks will find that there are a bunch of top-sellers in stock right now at Amazon. Highlights include insanely popular Powecom KN95 earloop masks and Powecom KN95 headband masks that now cost $26-$27 per 10-pack instead of the old $45 price, plus best-selling black AccuMed masks are 20% off for the first time ever if you use the coupon code CIGHI6XM at checkout.

Of coutse, the other thing that so many of our readers have been looking for is Purell hand sanitizer.

Purell continues to be a hot item all across the country, and it’s still often sold out in grocery stores and convenience stores across many regions. That’s why it’s so great that Amazon has so much in stock with no purchase limits. There are even some newly-added listings that are practically impossible to find anywhere else, and they’re even available with deep discounts! Examples include 4-packs of Purell with aloe with a 46% discount and 12-packs of Purell with a 31% discount.

Beyond those options, there are two listings that are perfect for people looking to buy bigger bottles of Purell, and they were both recently restocked. What’s more, they’re both on sale with discounts right now.

If you want to make sure you’re stocked up for the rest of the winter, you can get large half-gallon Purell pump bottles (64oz) for the first time in months if you hurry. On top of that, the 2-liter Purell pump bottles (67.6oz) that everyone was loading up on are back in stock at the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time. Definitely check them out.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 2 Liter pump bottle (Pack of 1) –… List Price:$37.04 Price:$25.46 ($0.38 / Fl Oz) You Save:$11.58 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Advanced Hand Sanitizer Green Certified Gel 64oz Bottle Refill Size List Price:$33.99 Price:$30.96 ($0.48 / Fl Oz) You Save:$3.03 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

