It’s never a bad time for a sweet treat. Deep down, most of us have a sweet tooth and we aren’t too ashamed to admit it. The real key is to curb those cravings and only indulge when it’s necessary. I mean, how else are you supposed to celebrate someone’s birthday? It’s actually impolite to turn away a piece of someone’s birthday cake. We kid, but it is hard to say no. But for those who are trying to watch what they’re eating, a piece of cake may not be the answer. If you want to dole out your sweets in smaller portions, consider making cake pops instead. Cake pops have become a huge hit in recent years, as these bite-sized bits of cake are put on a stick to make them portable and able to be eaten without the need of a fork. Plus, they’re on a stick like a lollipop, so anyone can enjoy. If you’re interested in having those for a birthday or want to give a new trend a try, you’re going to need cake pop molds. We’ve done our homework and found five of the best molds for you to consider. Here are our picks and remember to indulge, even if it’s just a bit.

Start off with the basics

For people who are making cake pops for the first time, they should consider the Akingshop 20 Cavity Silicone Cake Pop Mold Set. This uses silicone material that is extremely tough, so it’ll last a long time. Your mold can make 20 cake pops at a time, and it comes with 60 lollipop sticks, 60 candy treat bags, and 60 gold ties to help you decorate. The mold set is resistant to temperatures as low as -40°F and as high as 446°F, so you can put them in the oven and the freezer to get the best results. It can be washed in the dishwasher when you’re done baking. The mold set measures 7.17″ x 8.98″ x 1.57″.

Can make 20 cake pops at a time

Comes with 60 lollipop sticks, candy treat bags, and gold ties

Can be washed in the dishwasher

Create little masterpieces

If you want to take your cake pop making skills to the next level, the Cakes of Eden Complete Cake Pop Maker Kit is right for you. This set comes with a mold that can make 20 cake pops at a time. But this will also allow you to create as it comes with 120 sticks, a dipping pot, an icing pen, baggies, and ties. So this is a perfect set to use when you’re hosting a dessert making party. This is all dishwasher-safe, so there won’t be any rusting. The mold is made from 100% food-safe silicone. The set also includes a cake pop display stand that can also hold cupcakes.

Comes with many items to decorate with

Dishwasher-safe

Includes a cake pop display stand

Make breakfast treats too

Not only can you make cake pops in the JUNXAVE BPA Free Lollipop Silicone Molds, but you can also make other treats as well. The flexible and non-stick cake molds are great for muffins as well, so poppable they’ll be delicious. The soft molds can make 20 balls at once and can withstand temperatures as low as -40°F and as high as 446°F. You can make lollipops, muffins, chocolates, candy, gumdrops, jellies, ice cubes, desserts, fat bombs, hard candies, and more. It comes with 120 sticks.

Flexible and non-stick

Comes with 120 sticks

Make all kinds of treats

Show off your creativity

The Nice Kitchen Cake Pop Maker Set provides you with all you need to make pops you’re proud of. This comes with two cake pop molds and even 12 cupcake molds. This allows you to make 40 cake pops and 12 cupcake or muffins at once. You’ll receive a melting pot, twist ties, 100 shorter sticks, 40 longer sticks, a decorating pen, baggies, and a cake pop stand. You can put these in the freezer and they are easy to clean. There’s a lot you can do for decorating with this set, as drizzling chocolate on top or placing sprinkles is simple.

Two cake pop molds

140 sticks

Decorating pen

A cost-efficient option

The Warmbuy 20 Cavity Silicone Pink Lolly Pop Party Mold is a solid option for those on a budget. This won’t put a big dent in your wallet and can be used over and over again. The mold is flexible, non-stick, and made from silicone. It is safe in the dishwasher and durable. You can make 20 cake pops at once. It can be placed in the freezer, refrigerator, microwave, or the oven.,

Cost-efficient

Flexible, non-stick

Can make 20 pops

