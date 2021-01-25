If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro are on sale for less than $200 for the first time this year.

Apple’s other AirPods earphones models are also on sale right now, with discounts up to $40.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the hot new AirPods Max over-ear headphones are currently in stock in three different colors, though delivery estimates are already slipping.

Apple’s in-ear headphones are pretty much always discounted these days at Amazon. It might’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount a few short years ago. But now that Apple partners with Amazon to sell its various products, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore. Needless to say, some discounts on Apple products are more noteworthy than others.

Best-selling AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple, whether you get them right now or even ahead of the holidays on Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts. They’re worth every penny, mind you, by why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount? You’ll typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day, they might get an even bigger discount.

After selling out on Cyber Monday 2020, AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and back on sale for less than $200. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store! Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. Note that delivery estimates are delayed right now, but Amazon NEVER takes as long to ship as those estimates say. We’d be shocked if you ordered AirPods Pro today and didn’t have them in your hands (and ears) within a couple of weeks.

Also of note, the Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper Cyber Week discount right now that slashes them to just $178! And last but certainly not least, AirPods Max are in stock at Amazon for the first time! You have three different colors to choose from, though we doubt Apple’s hot new over-ear headphones will be in stock for much longer. In fact, delivery estimates are already beginning to slip.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%)

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$549.00

Sony WF1000XM3

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$178.00 You Save:$51.99 (23%)

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%)

