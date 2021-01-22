If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Living with pain in your joints and muscles is a tough reality most people deal with as they get older. The constant aches make waking up or even sitting and standing difficult. Whether it’s from getting a little older, not stretching before a workout, or the constant pressure from exercising, your joints can feel sore more often than not. Wearing a knee brace or a compression sleeve can help for your knees and a wrist brace can give you help if you’ve started to feel pain in that area. Your ankles should be supported when you strap up ankle braces. As for your elbow? An elbow support brace is a smart investment, especially if it hurts each time you extend it. A support brace for your elbows can help with tennis elbow and other ailments you may feel. We’ve taken a look at some of the best options on the market to help you if your elbows are acting up.

Get the right fit

Depending on what size your arms are, you’ll be able to find a Kunto Fitness Elbow Brace Compression Support Sleeve that fits. This is made from 70% nylon, 15% spandex, and 15% rubber, so it is extremely flexible. It comes in five different sizes: extra small, small, medium, large, and extra large. This applies even pressure across your elbow joint to provide relief against ailments like arthritis, tendonitis, joint inflammation, tennis elbow, and more. No matter what activity you’re doing, you can wear this during and it will protect you. It is tight and form-fitting, but also comfortable and breathable, so it won’t restrict you. It won’t slip or slide down while you’re wearing it.

Key Features:

Made from 70% nylon, 15% spandex, and 15% rubber

Comes in five different size

Won’t slip or slide down

Pick up more than one

You’ll always have what you need when you grab the Tomight 2-Pack Elbow Brace. This is different from a sleeve, as it goes on your forearm rather than elbow. It compresses the upper forearm to absorb the forces which may be transmitted to the soft tissue. This will relieve pain and combat against ailments. The Velcro strap is strong enough to keep it secured while you’re wearing it. The compression pad on the brace is large enough to cover the entire area. The stitching is well-crafted, making it a durable brace. You’ll get two in a pack, so you can keep one in your gym bag and one in your tennis racket bag. It is reinforced with wider neoprene to protect your skin.

Key Features:

Compresses the upper forearm

Velcro strap keeps it secured

Comes with two in a pack

Keep it tight

By strapping on the SENTEQ Tennis Elbow Brace Support Strap, you’ll provide added padding for your arm. Measuring 15.5″ x 3.25″, this has a wide strap for maximum stability and support. You should position the gel pad where you need it to be compressed. You insert the Velcro strap on the plastic buckle, pull down to tighten, bring it to the other side, and tighten again. It will stay in place the entirety of your workout. It has a dual layer design with soft inner wrapping. You won’t get a rash, as there are no harsh chemicals used.

Key Features:

Measures 15.5″ x 3.25″

Pulls through buckles to stay tight

Dual layer design

Ideal for workouts

Even when you’re hustling up and down the court during a pickup basketball game, your PowerLix Elbow Brace Compression Sleeve will work for you. This comes in four different sizes to best meet your arm size. It is perfect to stay on during tennis, basketball, golf, baseball, volleyball, weightlifting, powerlifting, and more. It has a smooth and sweatproof design that provides superior support. It will help improve blood circulation to the area, helping you feel less sore afterwards. Your arm will be dry and odor free.

Key Features:

Perfect to stay on during sports

Improves blood circulation

Sweatproof design

Keep your arm straighter

Forcing your arm to remain straighter, the Copper Compression Elbow Immobilizer Brace for Men and Women supports many nerves and joints. This comes in a size small/medium and it is infused directly with nylon fibers. This can be worn during intense workouts, everyday life, or even while you sleep. This is an adjustable padded arm splint stabilizer that is designed to immobilize the arm to limit pain. It is commonly used for Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Ulnar Nerve, Golfers Elbow, Tennis Elbow, Arthritis, Tendonitis, Bursitis, Osteoporosis, Rehabilitation, Post Surgery, Neuropathic Arthropathy, Charcot Elbow Joint, Chiari Malformation and more.

Key Features:

Infused directly with nylon fibers

Adjustable padded arm splint stabilizer

Can be worn while you sleep

