A hotly anticipated new Pokemon game — New Pokémon Snap — was just announced last week for the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is also set to be released soon, and gamers couldn’t be more excited to get their hands on it.

In this post, we’ll show you where to pre-order both hot new games so you have them as soon as they’re released.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. Not only is the Nintendo Switch available to order from Amazon after having been sold out for so very long, but you can also finally get it for the normal $299 retail price instead of having to pay gouged prices to third-party sellers. On top of that, whether you already have a Switch or you’re planning to purchase one soon, there are undoubtedly two upcoming new Nintendo Switch games that you’re excited about.

Now we have even more good news: They’re now both available for pre-order!

First up is a title that will undoubtedly be one of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games of 2021, and it was just announced this week. Pretty much anyone can likely guess that we’re talking about New Pokémon Snap, which is shaping up to be the next big craze on the Nintendo Switch. It’s going to be released this coming April and it’s available to pre-order right now at Amazon — pick up a copy now so you can be sure you have it ready to go on release day.

Additionally, we have a sort-of-new game that is set to be released next month for the Nintendo Switch. This one’s called Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and it’s a reboot from the Wii U that will finally be made available for Nintendo’s newest video game console. Since the Wii U was such a monumental flop, there’s a very good chance that you’ve never played Super Mario 3D World before. That means it’ll be completely new to you! Trust us, it’s a blast and you’ll definitely want to have it on release day.

New Pokémon Snap

See a different side of Pokémon in a new photo-snapping adventure, only on Nintendo Switch

Explore unknown islands with scenery like lush jungles and tropical beaches throughout your journey

Research various Pokémon in their natural habitats and capture Pokémon behaviors that you’ve never seen before

Meet Professor Mirror and work with him to uncover the mystery of the Illumina phenomenon and Pokémon with a special glow that can be found in the Lental region

New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

The cat’s out of the bag-Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch system!

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game features the same great co-op gameplay

creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more. Additional details about what fun things this game has to offer will be revealed soon!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - Nintendo Switch

