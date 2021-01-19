If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who missed Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Apple headphones will be excited to learn that several impressive sales have returned.

Amazon is now offering six different deals, including $40 off AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, $63 off Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones, and a huge $90 discount on Powerbeats Pro, and more.

In this post, we’ll round up all of Amazon’s best deals on Apple and Beats headphones.

Apple’s true wireless AirPods earphones are on sale at Amazon all the time these days; it doesn’t have to be a huge sales event like Black Friday for you to save on Apple earbuds. It might’ve been crazy to imagine Apple’s most popular accessories on sale with any discount even a few short years ago. But now Apple teams up with Amazon and other top retailers to peddle its products, so discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

Of course, it should go without saying that some discounts on Apple products are more exciting than others.

Today's Top Deal Purell is still so hard to find in stores - but there are DEEP discounts at Amazon! List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The insanely popular AirPods Pro retail for $249 if you buy them from Apple, and they’re worth every last penny. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

You can typically find AirPods Pro discounted to $219 at Amazon, which is a $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they might get an even bigger discount, and the same is true of other AirPods models and even Apple’s Beats lineup. Well, making it to 2021 in one piece is apparently a rare enough occasion, because you can save an extra $10 today and snag a pair for only $209.

On top of that, Amazon is running a big sale that offers discounts on the rest of Apple’s best-selling AirPods and Beats headphones models. Examples include up to $40 off AirPods 2, $63 off awesome Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones, and a massive $90 discount on best-selling Powerbeats Pro if you get one of the colors with the deepest discounts. Even if you don’t, you’ll still save $50 because other colors are on sale for $199.95.

Scroll down and we’ll show you each of Amazon’s best bargains.

AirPods Pro – $209 (reg. $249)

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$209.00 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case – $159.98 (reg. $199)

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.98 You Save:$39.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2 – $129.98 (reg. $159)

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro – $159.99 (reg. $250)

Totally wireless high-performance earphones in moss

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 9 Hou… List Price:$249.95 Price:$159.99 You Save:$89.96 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats Solo3 – $136.99 (reg. $200)

High-performance wireless Bluetooth headphones in black

Features the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours O… List Price:$199.95 Price:$136.99 You Save:$62.96 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beats EP – $91 (reg. $130)

Beats EP wired on-ear headphone in white delivers masterfully tuned sound.

Durable, lightweight design reinforced with stainless steel

Take calls and control music on your iOS and Android devices with the microphone in the RemoteTalk cable

Battery free for unlimited playback

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones - Battery Free For Unlimited Listening, Built In Mic And Contr… List Price:$129.95 Price:$91.00 You Save:$38.95 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.