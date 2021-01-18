If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon often offers dozens of Amazon device deals at once, and there are generally always at least 10 great discounts to choose from.

Today, there are only four big sales on Amazon devices — but they’re all incredible deals.

Highlights include $100 off the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system and the incredible Amazon Dash Smart Shelf you might not even know about for just $11.99.

Amazon is practically synonymous with “deal” these days, and shoppers expect to find great prices on anything and everything they might be looking for. That’s especially true for Amazon’s own device lines, which seem to always go on sale. Head over to the Amazon device deals page on Amazon’s site and you can expect to find anywhere from 10 to several dozen listings on sale at any given time. What’s more, they’re often on sale with very deep discounts that undercut rival products from other brands.

Today, we have good news and bad news. Check out that Amazon device deals page that’s typically packed full of deep discounts and you’ll actually only find four different Amazon devices on sale right now. But the good news is that all four deals are spectacular.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Dash Smart Shelf

The most surprising Amazon device deal available right now also happens to be a product you might not even be aware of. It’s called the Amazon Dash Smart Shelf, and it was quietly released by Amazon within the past few months.

With a retail price of just $20, the Dash Smart Shelf is Amazon’s brilliant new gadget that replaces Dash Buttons, which have been discontinued. For those who don’t recall, Dash Buttons allowed you to place a button anywhere in your home and press it to reorder a specific product when it’s running low. So, for example, you might put a button next to your washing machine to reorder Tide Pods. It was a cool concept, but apparently it didn’t get enough traction for Amazon to keep it around. Or, perhaps Amazon just liked its new idea even better.

Place the Dash Smart Shelf anywhere in your home or office, and then position a product of your choosing on top. The idea here is that it’s something you use often, and then the Dash shelf monitors the weight of the product all the time. Once the weight decreases by a certain amount, the shelf knows that it’s time for you to reorder the product — and it places your new order automatically! It’s awesome, and it’s on sale for just $11.99 in all three available sizes.

Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale for home and business | Medium List Price:$19.99 Price:$11.99 You Save:$8.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system

Mesh Wi-Fi solutions exploded in popularity a few years ago, but it seems like the hype surrounding most brands faded pretty quickly. Perhaps that’s because so many reviewers out there named eero’s mesh systems as the best in the business.

Amazon has since acquired eero and released a few different updated mesh models. One of the top-rated ones is the $500 eero Pro mesh WiFi system 3-pack, which blankets homes up to 6,000 square feet in size with blazing-fast tri-band Wi-Fi. $500 is actually a pretty fair price for this system, but it’s on sale for $399 right now.

Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack List Price:$499.00 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto

At $50, the Echo Auto is the missing puzzle piece in your quest to have access to Amazon’s beloved Alexa voice assistant no matter where you are. Unlike the Echo Dot that costs the same $50, this gadget is designed to go in your car. It connects to your stereo system via Bluetooth or through an aux-in port, and then it also connects to your smartphone for connectivity. With 8 mics and Amazon’s far-field technology, it then gives you access to any and all of the great Alexa skills you love.

$50 is more than fair for such an essential Alexa device, but you can pick up the Echo Auto right now at Amazon for just $29.99.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds

Amazon’s Echo Buds haven’t garnered quite as much attention as the AirPods Pro from Apple, but there are two huge reasons you might consider these earphones over Apple’s noise cancelling buds. First, they give you hands-free access to Alexa instead of Siri, and many people prefer Alexa. And second, they’re on sale right now for just $89.99 while AirPods Pro cost more than twice that much… even while AirPods Pro are on sale with a $40 discount themselves!

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.