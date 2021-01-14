If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard not to be wowed when you’re watching the Olympics. Seeing world-class athletes at the top of their craft competing against each other is thrilling. Every event is such an impressive feat because of the precision, practice, and skill it takes to achieve these feats. Whether you prefer the winter or the summer events is totally up to you, but you can’t deny how hard some of the sports are. Something that is incredibly difficult to master is figure skating. Being able to do flips, jumps, and spins while on top of a sheet of ice is still pretty mind-boggling to think about. There are many different sports that take place on the ice and, if you are interested in giving these feats a shot, or just want to see what being on the surface feels like for an afternoon, you’ll need some ice skates. Learning how to skate is a wonderful way to have a fun time in the winter. Plus, it’ll help you appreciate sports like hockey and speed skating even more. For those who love the feeling of being out there and want their own pair, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken a look at five of the best pairs of skates you can find on Amazon to maybe help you on your way to the Olympics.

Pull off a triple axel

Learning how to do jumps on the ice and spins takes a lot of practice. You can begin with picking up a pair of American Athletic Shoe Women’s Tricot Lined Ice Skates. These come in adult sizing, ranging from five to 11. This top-selling figure skate looks and feels great. The ankle support is reinforced, so you’ll feel tall in your skates and will have the ability to move around more easily on your feet and ankles. The blade is made from stainless steel, so it will last a long time.

Key Features:

Sizes ranging from five to 11

Ankle support is reinforced

Stainless steel blade

American Athletic Shoe Women's Tricot Lined Ice Skates, White, 9, 52209 Price:$44.99

Great for many

No matter what you’re trying to do on the ice, you can likely compete in the K2 Skate Men’s F.I.T. Ice Skate. This offers traditional lacing, so it’s the same as tying your shoes. It boasts K2’s Softboot technology, initially meant for roller skate and bladers, and brought to ice skates. This allows you to skate comfortably. The Stability Plus cuff eliminates overall skate weight and provides support for all kinds of skaters. Your feet won’t be cold, thanks to the Thinsulate liner that provides 1.5 times the warmth of down and twice the times of other high-loft insulation. There is an Injection Locked stainless steel blade, making maintenance simple.

Key Features:

Boasts K2’s Softboot technology

Stability Plus cuff

Thinsulate liner

K2 Skate Men's F.I.T. Ice Skate, Black Gray, 5 Price:$89.06

Find some for your budget

For someone who may not be looking to wear their skates day in and day out, consider the Lake Placid Cascade Women’s Figure Ice Skate. This is a cost-effective option for your home. The synthetic upper outer boot provides firm ankle support. It comes in sizes five through eight and is white with gold accents. This ankle support is reinforced and this features a waterproof sole, so you won’t feel any wetness while skating. The blade is made from stainless steel and these are known to run bigger, so order a smaller size.

Key Features:

Synthetic upper outer boot

Reinforced ankle support

Waterproof sole

Lake Placid Cascade Women's Figure Ice Skate, White/Gold Accent, Size 8 Price:$49.99

Dominate on the penalty kill

For those who are skating with their heads up, check out the American Ice Force 2.0 Hockey Skate. Fitting sizes seven through 13, these are ideal for both beginner and intermediate skaters. If you are playing high school or recreation hockey, or you’re getting your kids into hockey, this is a good pair. A top pick for both indoors and outdoors, these are great for pond hockey. You’ll be like they were made for you, thanks to the lightweight sidewall injection mold. Sizing is true to shoe size and the stainless steel blade is built for long-term use.

Key Features:

Ideal for both beginner and intermediate skaters

Great for indoor or outdoor skating

Lightweight sidewall injection mold

American Ice Force 2.0 Hockey Skate, 11, Black Price:$64.49

Great for growing up with

Your feet won’t be cold in the Jackson Ultima Finesse Women’s/Girl’s Figure Skate. That’s because these have a fleece lining and top for insulation. This comes in sizes for tots, children, and women, so the entire family can use this brand their whole lives. The cushy foam padding keeps it moveable. There is a synthetic upper and tongue for a true fit. The blade is an Ultima MARK 1 figure blade.

Key Features:

Fleece lining and top

Comes in sizes for all ages

Cushy foam padding

Jackson Ultima SoftSkate Womens/Girls Figure Ice Skates - 1 Children's Price:$74.95