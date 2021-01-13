If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of the impressive Fire TV deals on Amazon have disappeared over the past week, as have most of the other Amazon device deals that carried over from the holidays into 2021.

Surprisingly, one Fire TV deal popped up again this week.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s most affordable streaming media player, and it’s more affordable than ever now that it’s on sale with a discount.

Amazon wrapped up the year in 2020 with some truly incredible deals on so many different Amazon devices. What’s more, some of those incredible sales carried over into the new year. Unfortunately, however, all of the hottest deals on Amazon’s various device lineups have vanished over the past week or so. All the bundles are gone, and only a few Amazon devices are on sale this week.

The hottest bargains on Amazon devices among our readers right now are the $50 Echo Dot on sale for $29.99 and the $90 Echo Show 5 for just $44.99, but a new sale just popped up that you’re definitely going to want to check out.

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a 17% discount.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain!

Here’s more info from Amazon’s product description:

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Free TV – Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.

