If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Quadcopter drones are still a ton of fun and there are plenty of great low-cost options out there for all ages.

If you’re all droned out and looking for something different, however, we may have just what the doctor ordered.

The Hanvon Go Go Bird is a tiny flying toy that’s remote-controlled just like a quadcopter, and it’s so much fun to fly.

After all these years, quadcopter drones are still wildly popular. When the market first emerged, so many people out there thought that it was all hype and would eventually become a tiny niche market that mainly appealed to professionals. After all, ultra-high-quality camera drones are crucial tools for professionals who need aerial footage for a variety of reasons. As time progressed, however, the market for kids and hobbyists only continued to expand, and quadcopter drones were still hot items ahead of the holidays last month.

As it turns out, however, quadcopters aren’t the only flying RC gadgets out there anymore.

Today's Top Deal Purell is still so hard to find in stores - but it's discounted at Amazon! List Price:$75.60 Price:$61.38 ($0.64 / Fl Oz) You Save:$14.22 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

I recently received a Hanvon Go Go Bird to test for BGR Deals, and I have to be honest: I really wasn’t expecting to have as much fun as I did with this cute little gadget.

I figured it might be fun to fly a little remote-controlled bird around for a few minutes and then I would get bored. Instead, I ended up recharging the battery several times that first day because I was having such a blast. This little bord is so much fun to fly around and it’s also so easy to operate. Hold the bird in one hand and the remote in the other, gently toss the bird, and you’re soaring through the sky in no time. The remote also has great range so you can do more than just fly in circles around your head — Hanvon says it works from up to 262 feet away.

At just $39.99 on Amazon, the Hanvon Go Go Bird is the perfect gift for any kid… and even for adults in search of something fun and new to fly.

HANVON Go Go Bird Flying Toy,Mini RC Flying Bird Helicopters,Bionic Flying Bird,Mini Drone-Tech… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that Hanvon included on the Amazon product page:

Go Go Bird Flying Toy with 7 Colors LED light: Flapping wings let it look like a real bird in flight! You just need to throw the bird out gently, it can start to be flying immediately. The most surprising feature is that it can be flying in the opposite direction when the obstacles are close to it. You can also use the remote control to control its direction. Bright 7 colors changed LED light boosts fun of flying at night.

Magical Flying Performance: Go Go Bird can satisfy your cool flying needs. Integrating bionics, AI, aerodynamics, and precision machinery technology, with 2.4 GHz wireless remote control, Go Go Bird can offer you amazing remote-control auto flying experience, Flying up to 100Ft away, Altitude hold, circle mode, U-turn…all under your remote control.

6-Axis Sensor: With a six-axis sensor inside, Go Go Bird is capable of autonomous obstacle recognition. Go Go Bird will turn around automatically 6 ft away from the wall. Go Go Bird flying toy can do smart taking-off by hand lifting up-and-down. automatic emergency stop in sudden crash or landing situation.

Lightweight and Product Streamlined Design for Play: The flying bird is made of high-grade ABS material which is lightweight, flexible. The bouncy material design can not damage when it falls. with a sense of science and technology, more vivid and fashion. Small size and lightweight design make it portable everywhere.

Great Xmas Gift for Kids: Go Go Bird flying toy has a rechargeable Lithium battery that only needs 20 minutes to charge fully. Kids can “Play” their bird up, down, around, through hula hoops, and more. It is an ideal birthday or holiday present for kids, and he/she is able to quickly grasp how to control it and move it in all directions. Perfect for outside fun! Play Go Go Bird with your family!

HANVON Go Go Bird Flying Toy,Mini RC Flying Bird Helicopters,Bionic Flying Bird,Mini Drone-Tech… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.