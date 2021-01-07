If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracking metrics for your daily movements has been around since step counters and pedometers came to be.

Over time, they’ve been built to be more digital and can track even more as you move.

The Amazon Halo is comparable to Apple Watch and Fitbit and is on sale now.

Many people try and work out their New Year’s resolutions in the early part of January. We happen to be in that window, so if you’re still trying to figure out what you could do, better fitness is usually the number one goal for many. Trying to get more exercise and working to eat better go hand in hand with those goals. Tracking your steps, movements, and activity can help give you a better idea of how you’re doing as you work to progress through your goals.

You may be interested in improving your sleep as well, which is where trackers like Apple Watch and Fitbit have handled that. Apple Watch can track sleep through third-party apps while Fitbit has built-in sleep tracking technology. You can definitely pick which one you prefer, as Apple Watch offers more features than a Fitbit but also costs significantly more. Fitbit delivers a clearer way to track sleep and is slimmer than an Apple Watch. But a third option entered the field in 2020 and you have a chance to get it on sale now.

The Amazon Halo helps track body composition and offers a clearer readout of sleep analysis and data. You can measure body fat percentage, track intensity and duration of movement, and analyze your sleep patterns. This is great for your mental state as well, as it works with Headspace for performance. This links with your mobile device to extend the benefits.

Normally this retails for $100. But today, you can get 25% off by snagging it for $74.99! You’ll also get six months free for a membership, which then auto-renews at $3.99/month plus tax. That will ensure you voice analysis, tracking, sleep analysis, and body composition. This comes in multiple sizes and colors, so you can best fit your style.

Take a look at the product information from the Amazon page below.

Amazon Halo – $74.99 (reg. $99.99)

Membership includes body composition, tone of voice analysis, sleep & activity tracking, and more — free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. Contact Customer Service to cancel.

Body Composition – Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone.

Activity – Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time.

Sleep – Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night.

Labs – At-home workouts, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and other ways to stay healthy from experts like Lifesum, SWEAT, and Headspace.

Tone – Analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication.

Designed for your privacy – You can download or delete your data anytime. When it comes to your personally identifiable health data, no one will view it without your permission, and we’ll never sell it.

Introducing Amazon Halo – Measure body composition, activity, sleep, and tone of voice - Wint… List Price:$99.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$25.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

