Versatility is key during breakfasts. That’s why most people don’t want to eat the same thing two days in a row.

With the DASH Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Egg Cooker, there’s so much you can do in terms of making eggs.

With over 22,000 5-star reviews at Amazon, it’s one of the most popular on the market.

Getting ready in the morning can be stressful. There’s so much that needs to get done in such a small window of time before the inevitable logging in for work needs to happen. You’ll need to get out of bed, first of all, and then brush your teeth. Eating may be an afterthought if you have to jump in the shower and get dressed, so why not make it easy on yourself? A DASH Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Egg Cooker can make your life a whole lot easier in the mornings.

Just like many kitchen devices that are available at Amazon, this egg cooker is well-reviewed and respected. You can get the Instant Pot version of an air fryer right now for $20 off, an electric food scale for a fraction of what it typically costs, and even 15% off food storage containers that will help make your kitchen more organized. But for a limited time only, you’ll be able to save 15% off the DASH egg cooker.

This has over 22,000 5-star reviews, so you know it’s a legitimately great product. You’ll get your egg cooked just the way you like, however you prefer your eggs. Some people love hard-boiled eggs that they can then turn into deviled eggs or make egg salad with. Others love them scrambled while still more love them in an omelet. Your eggs will be ready to go in just a few short minutes when you’re using this egg cooker.

It doesn’t take up much room and it is extremely lightweight, so you can put it away and take it out every time you want to use it. It’s only $16.99 for a short time, so you better snag it quickly. It even comes with a poaching tray and an omelet bowl for those styles of eggs.

DASH black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelet… List Price:$19.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here is the Amazon product information to give you a better idea of all that the cooker can do.

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it!

SIX EGG CAPACITY: Cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water Eggs come out consistently perfect, shell is easy to peel, and clean up is super easy!

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready Its so simple, even your kids can use it Power: 360 Watts Material Plastic, Metal

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is your MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm, or camper/RV traveling Plus, its sleek design and trendy color options will accent any kitchen space (bonus all included accessories fit inside, taking up even LESS space) Boils up to 6 eggs at a time, poaches up to 2 eggs with its separate poaching tray or makes an omelet Cord length: 33″

U S BASED SUPPORT: Dash is a U S based company who provides contact information in each product manual

