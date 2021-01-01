If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is celebrating New Year’s Day with some truly fantastic deals on best-selling headphones.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are on sale with discounts up to $50, but there are even deeper discounts available on Sony over-ear ANC headphones.

Prices start at just $88 for Sony’s WHCH710N headphones that retail for $200, and the incredible industry-leading Sony WH1000XM4 headphones are down to an all-time low price.

We are all well aware that Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are market leaders by a very wide margin. There are so many rivals out there that are competitive in key areas like price and sound quality, but none have managed to gain the popularity that Apple’s AirPods lineup has achieved. With that in mind, it obviously makes sense that Apple would try to build on the success of its earphones with the new AirPods Max, the company’s first-ever over-ear ANC headphones.

AirPods Max are impressive headphones indeed, but they still can’t compete with the reigning ANC headphones champion.

When it comes to wireless noise cancelling headphones, Sony is as good as it gets. Bose might come close according to most reviewers, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology. And today, Amazon is running two fantastic deals on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

The white-hot $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s pricier model. These awesome headphones fell to an all-time low price of $88 this past Black Friday, and now we have incredible news for anyone who might’ve missed out on that deal: It’s back!

If you want the very best of the best, Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the high-end Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones has also returned, so you can pick up a pair today for $278 instead of $350. These are the absolute best of the best when it comes to wireless ANC headphones, and you won’t find a better price anywhere.

Sony WHCH710N headphones – $88 (reg. $200)

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

