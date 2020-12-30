If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lose those few extra pounds you may have accrued during the year and get your arms toned to just the right level with the help of a dip station. Doing workouts at home can be difficult, but we’ve all got to make time for them when we can. While you may not be able to go to the gym as much as you like, you may be able to find time for a workout at home. That’s why many people try and get some early morning or late night workouts in from the comfort of their own living room or basement. Adding a dip station in there will help you work out your upper arm muscles. You can do a lot of different exercises with this in your home, allowing arm day to be a success each and every week. This will also help stabilize you as you’re using your body weight to complete the exercise. We’ve highlighted five of the best dip stations for you to consider when putting together home workout equipment.

Heavily relied upon

You want to trust that your equipment will hold up after you purchase it. That won’t be a worry when you have the ProsourceFit Dip Stand Station. This is powder coated and made from sturdy iron tubes, so it will remain the way you need it. It can support up to 400 pounds, allowing you to exercise your chest, arms, triceps, shoulders, and core. The rubber feet help prevent it from sliding and the stabilization connector extends the length between bars from 16 1/4″ to 23 1/4″. There are padded grips that make it comfortable to build muscle without weights. Each bar is 24″ wide and 31″ high, but you can adjust it up to 35″, allowing you to stagger them or keep them parallel for a variety of activities.

Key Features:

Support up to 400 pounds

Stabilizing connector extends length between bars

Powder coated and made from sturdy iron tubes

Get an entire setup

By adding the Sportsroyals Power Tower Dip Station to your home, you will have the utmost ability to strengthen and tone. This comes with a heavy square, 14-gauge steel frame constructed with scratch-resistant coat finish. It can withstand up to 400 pounds of support for long-term use. This has a 39.7″ long, H-shaped base that provides more loading points. The eight support points are formed by extended steel that increases the contact area. This supports vertical knee raises, push-ups, dips as well as pull-ups. You’ll be able to focus on your arms, core, shoulders, chest, and back. The height of the pull-up bar can be adjusted from 64.56″ to 88.18″ while the back rest can be moved into seven different settings.

Key Features:

14-gauge steel frame

39.7″ long, H-shaped base

Supports many exercises

Keep it grounded

No matter what surface you’re using it on, the RELIFE Rebuild Your Life Dip Station will stay level. That’s because it has an adjustable foot strap with different faces, so you’ll be able to turn it to keep the surface stable. It can support 300 pounds and it is made from durable steel construction. There are four holes on either side of the connecting rods, so you can pull the rod and adjust it to the size you need. It can be adjusted between 31.11″ and 35.05″, making this perfect for bar exercises, dips, pull-ups, push-ups, leg raises, bench press, and more.

Key Features:

Supports 300 pounds

Four holes on either side of the connecting rod

Adjustable foot strap

Easy on your hands

When you’re attempting to do a dip, your arms and hands will bear a lot of the weight. Your hands will be happy if you have the AmazonBasics Dip Fitness Bar. That’s because it has foam, slip-free grips for a safe, comfortable hold. The foam floor pads are great for reliable, stay-in-place performance. This has a 661-pound weight capacity and is made from durable steel. It features easy assembly and is lightweight and portable. Measuring 34.25″ x 32.5″ x 38.4″, it takes almost no time to assemble.

Key Features:

Foam, slip-free grips

Foam floor pads

661-pound weight capacity

Your height won’t matter much

The Ultimate Body Press Dip Bar Fitness Station is a solid investment. It stands three feet tall, so it’s great for users up to 6’5″. It builds up to a 350-pound weight capacity and then folds easily for transport. This has a fast, color-coded, spring tab assembly that requires no tools. The angled grips ergonomically reduce strain and support proper form. It’s ideal for better balance.

Key Features:

Meant for users up to 6’5″

Holds up to 350 pounds

Color-coded, spring tab assembly

