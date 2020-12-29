If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We still can’t believe the $800 Roomba i6+ robot vacuum with self-emptying is down to an all-time low of $549.99 at Amazon.

As impressive as that sale is, however, it’s still a lot of money to spend on a robot vacuum.

If you’re looking for Roomba’s quality and performance but you don’t want to spend all that money on bells and whistles, the wildly popular Roomba 675 robot vacuum is on sale right now for just $229.

If you ask us, the Roomba i6+ robot vacuum isn’t just one of the best Roomba models you can buy right now — it’s one of the best robot vacuums ever made. You get all the power and performance that iRobot’s Roomba lineup is known for, plus you get a fantastic new feature that’s still somewhat rare among robot vacuums: when the Roomba i6+ is done sucking up all the dirt and dust from your floors, it returns to a special base station and empties itself! How awesome is that?

It should go without saying that a fantastic feature like self-emptying comes at a pretty steep cost. In the case of the i6+, that cost is a sky-high retail price of $800. Thankfully, a rare Amazon sale carried over from before Christmas slashes that price to an all-time low of $549.99. That’s beyond reasonable for a self-emptying Roomba this impressive, but it’s also a bit out of reach for many people.

As great as self-emptying is, it’s still not exactly what we would call a must-have feature. Yes, it’s awesome to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

If you’re on the lookout for a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price, there’s a killer deal you should check out right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $50 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with more than 18,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $229! You get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal.

Here’s more info from the Amazon listing:

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

SENSES & ELIMINATES DIRT – Dirt Detect Sensors alert your robot about dirtier areas of your home, like high-traffic spots, & cleans them more thoroughly.

CLEAN FLOORS EVERYDAY – Provides a system of cleaning features & smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home & deliver a daily clean.

CLEANS CARPETS & HARD FLOORS – Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean carpets & hard floors.

