Netflix is adding 44 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of December 27th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 and Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include The Office, Dexter, Hell on Wheels, Nurse Jackie, all the Back to the Future movies, and all the Indiana Jones movies.

I can’t predict the future, but it’s hard to imagine Netflix ever losing this many tentpole shows and movies in a single week ever again. Over the next seven days, Netflix is losing The Office, Dexter, Gossip Girl, Nurse Jackie, and Hell on Wheels, as well as all four Indiana Jones movies and the Back to the Future movies. Some of these will certainly return when Netflix pays to license them once again, but others are gone for good, like The Office, which will begin streaming exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service starting on January 1st, 2021.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 27th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 27th

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Monday, December 28th

Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM

Rango (2011)

Tuesday, December 29th

Dare Me: Season 1

Wednesday, December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME

Thursday, December 31st

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Saturday, January 2nd

Departures

Sunday, December 27th

Fifty (2015)

Monday, December 28th

Lawless (2012)

Tuesday, December 29th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Wednesday, December 30th

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Thursday, December 31st

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

Friday, January 1st

Bloodsport (1988)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in January, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.