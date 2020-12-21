If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s best-selling smart home gadget was on sale for Black Friday and our readers swarmed the site to buy it.

The MyQ smart garage door opener is one of the most popular smart home devices we’ve covered this year.

It retails for $40 and fell to $29.98 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Today, the MyQ is back down to Black Friday’s price — and there’s a special promo that essentially makes it free!.



Pretty much everything you can think of was discounted at Amazon for Black Friday 2020, from best-selling FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles to AirPods and all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. Come to think of it, we can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon, and it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world right now.

Anyone who regularly follows BGR Deals has undoubtedly finished up their holiday shopping already. That means you can now pick up a few treats for yourself! There’s one deal in particular that you should check out at Amazon because it’s one of the best-selling smart home gadgets of the season — and you can even get it for free thanks to a special promotion!

When the Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener was first released, it cost $100 and it was worth every cent. This awesome device installs in under 20 minutes and lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick and tired of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. It also works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

Chamberlain’s MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out on Black Friday, and it’s down to the same $29.98 price that it was back then. But if you also take advantage of that Amazon Key promotion, you’ll basically get a MyQ from Amazon for free!

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

