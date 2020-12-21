If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spending more time indoors is what many people have found themselves doing. Trying to find ways to stay entertained has been difficult, as you can only play card games and board games over and over again for so long. While chess has seen a boom during this year, not everybody is interested in learning the game. Boredom has been a huge problem for many people this year while they anxiously await some return to normalcy. So if you’re still looking at more time indoors, consider an option like a billiard table for your home. Billiards is a great idea to spice up the activities in your home and the table can be used for many different games. Nine-ball, snooker, speedball, eight-ball, and many other kinds of games can be played on a billiards table. Plus, they really enhance any type of den, basement, or game room. We’ve highlighted five of the best options on the market to get your household out of its boredom.

Storage is key

Image source: Amazon

If you have small children or don’t have much space in your home who are just learning the game, consider the Hathaway Fairmont Portable. This is extremely easy to transport, as it has steel legs that fold up, allowing you to put it up and take it down without much hassle. It comes with a nylon carry bag that is rip-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about scratching the felt or scuffing the legs. This has a compact, six-foot frame that is perfect for kids who are learning the game. It’s not quite regulation size, so it’ll be easier for them to play on. It is made with high-quality construction and there is no assembly required. You just simply have to unfold the legs. It measures 76″ x 43.25″ x 32″ and comes with standard billiard balls, two 48-inch pool cues, two pieces of chalk, a table brush and a racking triangle.

Key Features:

Measures 76″ x 43.25″ x 32″

Foldable legs

Comes with balls, cues, chalk, table brush, and triangle

Hathaway Fairmont Portable 6-Ft Pool Table for Families with Easy Folding for Storage, Includes… Price:$349.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Put this on top of a table

Image source: Amazon

Providing you with everything you’ll need to play, the Rally and Roar Tabletop Pool Table Set and Accessories can be set up almost anywhere. That’s because it comes with a surface that will fit on the top of a table, so you can turn your folding table or even kitchen table into a billiard table. This offers enough surface area for a one-on-one game of pool. It looks just like a real pool table and it comes with weighted balls, pool cues, a ball rack, brush, and cue chalks. This tabletop has authentic, rubber bumpers along the sides and is made with an attractive, deep brown wood. It measures 40″ x 20″ x 9″.

Key Features:

Offers enough surface area for a one-on-one game

Authentic, rubber bumpers

Measures 40″ x 20″ x 9″

Rally and Roar Tabletop Pool Table Set and Accessories, 40” x 20” x 9” - Mini, Travel-Siz… Price:$81.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hold the game in your hands

Image source: Amazon

Normally, you can hold the cue ball in your hands before you break. You’ll be able to hold the Mainstreet Classic 20-Inch Table Top Miniature Billiard/Pool Game Set in your hands. This checks in at 20 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ x 3 1/2″ and the compact size enables for easy storage. You can put it on the floor, on top of smaller tables, and play wherever. The side ball return allows for easier ball retrieval and it won’t take up a ton of room wherever you bring it or set it up. This even comes with miniature balls and cues, as well as a triangle, table brush, and cue chalk.

Key Features:

20 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ x 3 1/2″

Can be put on table or any flat surface

Side ball return

Mainstreet Classics 20-Inch Table Top Miniature Billiard/Pool Game Set List Price:$39.99 Price:$28.40 You Save:$11.59 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Play like the pros

Image source: Amazon

As you may have seen in parlors or pool halls, the Barrington Hawthorne 100 Inch Billiard Table Set is top-notch. This is a pool table that is sure to impress those around you. It measures 100″ x 56″ x 31″ and comes with 23 pieces. You’ll receive two cue sticks, two chalk cubes, a triangle rack, a felt brush, 15 numbers balls, and a cue ball. This has claw feet made from wood and it has drop pockets that make ball retrieval simple. It has strong deck support made of a 1″ reinforced particle board playfield with green 50% wool felt blend surface. The table weighs 319 pounds.

Key Features:

Measures 100″ x 56″ x 31″ and comes with 23 pieces

Claw feet made from wood

Drop pockets

Barrington Hawthorne 100 Inch Billiard Table Set with Cues, Rack, Balls, Brush, and Chalk (23 P… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$1,399.99 You Save:$100.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure you’re always playing on a level table

Image source: Amazon

The EastPoint Sports Billiard Pool Table with Felt Top will provide you with a quality game every time. That’s because this has traditional claw legs with leg levelers, so it’ll always be even. This is a beautiful, 87″ x 50″ x 31″ table that comes with either green or tan felt. It features drop pockets and professional K66 rubber bumpers that provide true bounces. It’s a great set for adults and children alike.

Key Features:

Traditional claw legs with leg levelers

Green or tan felt options

Professional K66 rubber bumpers

EastPoint Sports Billiard Pool Table with Felt Top - Features Durable Material and Parlor Style… List Price:$699.99 Price:$633.77 You Save:$66.22 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now