If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love sneaking a little bit of fast food when they’re in their car alone? Eating in your car allows you to listen to music, call a friend, or just sit in silence and enjoy your snack or meal. But, whether you’re picking at a few fries or eating some chicken nuggets, you need a place to dispose of your wrappers. The same goes for if you happen to sneeze in the car and need to wipe your nose with a tissue. You need a trash can for your car. This is a small receptacle that will store your trash until you need or have time to throw it away. A car trash can is extremely helpful for those with young children who seem to be spilling cereal or fruit snacks all over the car. We’ve done some homework and found out which car trash cans are the best. Take a look below and see our picks for the top trash cans for your car and thank us later when you’re able to toss that empty nugget container away.

Toss it in and forget it

Thanks to the elastic opening of the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can, you can throw away your garbage and it won’t pop back up. This holds up to two gallons of trash and allows you to keep your vehicle relatively clean. There is a built-in waterproof interior that is a good structure to keep it away from collapsing. The opening keeps the trash out of sight and also allows you to continue to throw things away until it’s full. You can place this many places in your car, as there are fasteners on the lid and the bottom that keep it open but in place. This will fit in most vehicles and the adjustable buckle can move between 13.5″ and 24″.

Key Features:

Built-in waterproof interior

Elastic opening at top

Fits in most vehicles

Emptying is made simple

If you’re thinking about the cleaning up afterwards, check out the QUARKACE Car Trash Can. It has a removable liner that you can empty and then wash down if you happen to spill coffee or soda or another beverage inside. Rather than taking off the entire can to empty it, you can just remove the liner. This also stops you from having to stick your hand in to gather the garbage. The lid is easy to push something through, but it also seals back up, eliminating odors. It is waterproof and it can be mounted many different ways in a vehicle. It measures 9.5″ x 5.5″ x 9.5″ and can be folded, if needed.

Key Features:

Removable liner

Lid is easy to push through

Can be folded

Keep some items in reach

Need an extra place to store a charger cord or some wipes? Look no further than the High Road StashAway Console and Headrest Car Trash Can with Lid. This has three outside pockets with a long, cinch-lock back cord that fits over any front-lifting console lids. You can also use the strap to hang it from any headrest. This holds up to 1.5 gallons of garbage and the durable vinyl keeps any spills from leaking. It stays structurally sound, even when nothing is in it. You can wipe it clean without any issue.

Key Features:

Holds up to 1.5 gallons of garbage

Three outside pockets

Can be hung or clipped multiple ways

Get more out of it

Providing you with a multitude of uses, the HOTOR Car Trash Can is a smart investment. This has adjustable straps to help it fit most vehicles. The structure is collapsible when you need it to be. It can be placed on the floor, on a headrest, or strapped to a console. The leakproof inner lining is easy to clean. This can be used as a garbage bin, a storage bin, or even a cooler in a pinch. You won’t have trouble putting things into it.

Key Features:

Flexible for use

Adjustable straps

Leakproof inner lining

Empty it less often

The Lusso Gear Spill-Proof Car Trash Can holds more than any of the other options. This holds up to 2.5 gallons of trash, so you can fill it all the way up before emptying it. You can mount it or hang it in your vehicle. You can even install your own disposable bags, thanks to the clips on the inside. There are multiple pockets for storage and it comes in five different colors, so you can best match the interior of your car.

Key Features:

Install your own disposable bags

Multiple pockets for storage

Holds 2.5 gallons

