Amazon’s Black Friday sale is upon us and there are so many great deals.

On top of 144 Amazon devices, there are a ton of choices on Kindle tablets and e-readers.

Check out all of the deals on the Amazon Black Friday sale hub.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is happening now and there are so many deals that are being offered, it’s hard to keep up. Luckily, we at BGR Deals are able to keep track for you. We’ve done the homework and sifted through all the amazing options currently available at the Amazon Black Friday sale hub and want to bring your attention to a few choices for you.

The Kindle blowout during this sale is something that will make a lot of people happy. Buying up top tablets and e-readers through Black Friday will allow you to check names off your shopping list at a rapid pace. Whether it’s kids or adults, there’s options for anyone.

You can get $70 off a Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet or a Fire HD Kids Tablet. There are also Kindle Essentials Bundles that are on sale as well as a massive discount on a Fire HD 10 tablet plus Amazon Standing Case plus charger bundle kit. There are so many options that we’ve listed them below for you. Pick up now and save!

Fire HD 10 Tablet 32 GB

10.1″ 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – White List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon Kids (FreeTime) service. Amazon Kids parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

Save up to $94.98 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—versus items purchased separately.

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case List Price:$139.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$60.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet 64 GB

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 64 GB) – Black List Price:$189.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$70.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Save up to $99 on a full-featured Fire HD 10 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee ─ versus items purchased separately.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1” 1080p full HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case List Price:$199.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported List Price:$89.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$30.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB, Black, With Special Offers) + Amazon Standing Case (Charcoal Black) + Nupro Screen Protector (2-pack) + 15W USB-C Charger

Includes the latest Fire HD 10 Tablet with Special Offers, 32GB, Black ($149.99), Amazon Cover, Charcoal Black ($39.99), Nupro Screen Protector, Clear 2-pack ($14.99), and 15W Ultra Compact Type-C Wall Charger with USB-C Cable ($19.99)

Fire HD 10 Tablet (32 GB, Black, With Special Offers) + Amazon Standing Case (Charcoal Black) +… List Price:$224.96 Price:$139.96 You Save:$85.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet 32GB Blue with Amazon Exclusive Kids Tablet Backpack

Save up to $99 on a full-featured Fire HD 10 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee ─ versus items purchased separately.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet 32GB Blue with Amazon Exclusive Kids Tablet Backpack, Blue List Price:$229.98 Price:$159.98 You Save:$70.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Essentials Bundle

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours-indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definition, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle, now with a built-in fr… Price:$94.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle, Amazon Printed Cover, and Power Adapter

Includes Kindle Ad-Supported, Amazon Printed Cover-Library, and Power Adapter.

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours-indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle, now with a built-in front light, Amazon Printed Cove… List Price:$134.97 Price:$89.97 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

