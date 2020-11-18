If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anova has two new sous vide cookers that it released in 2020, and the more affordable Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker has been the best-seller among our readers.

It’s an incredible value at $199, but it went on sale for $149 last month during Prime Day 2020 and it flew off the shelves.

On Wednesday, for one day only, Amazon is running an even better deal by offering an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker bundle for the same $149 price.

At $199, the brand new Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker is an incredible value. Anova is a true pioneer in the home sous vide cooker market, as everyone knows. Since releasing the smartphone-connected precision cookers that help launch the at-home sous vide craze, Anova’s cookers have continued to get better and better.

In 2020, the company released two new models. One is the pricey Anova new Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, which costs $399 (though it’s discounted right now on Amazon) and has all the power and features you could want. The second is the all-new Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which costs half as much but still makes it wonderfully easy to cook up wonderfully delicious and tender food.

$199 is a fair price indeed for this great Anova model, but it really flew off the shelves last month when it dropped to $149 for Prime Day 2020. That was the best deal ever at the time, but now Amazon has managed to top it! On Wednesday, you can snag the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker bundle that includes a precision base for the same low price of $149. This bundle normally sells for $219, so this is a savings of $70!

Here are the key details from Anova’s product page:

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from anywhere via your smartphone.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking guarantees the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none. Temperature Accuracy is +/- 0.1˚C (0.2˚F)

NEW AND IMPROVED: Now with more power, faster heat-up times, and improved WiFi connection all in a smaller and more durable body, the Anova Precision Cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stockpot or container with a fully adjustable clamp and is water-resistant for when accidents happen in the kitchen.

STAND UP: Whether your sous vide is in a pot heating up your next meal, or just hanging out looking great on your countertop, the Base allows your device to stand upright without the use of a clamp.

SMALL AND LIGHTWEIGHT: This is the perfect accessory for your Precision Cooker.

Anova Precision Cooker with Precision Base Bundle List Price:$218.92 Price:$149.00 You Save:$69.92 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

