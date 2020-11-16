If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll find hundreds of deep discounts on excellent Christmas and Chanukah gift ideas over in Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 sale.

There’s one in particular that you should check out on Monday though because I’ve given it as a holiday gift so many times and everyone loves it.

It’s the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, which has a big 25% discount on Monday for one day only.

Since my job is to find the best deals on the internet that offer deep discounts on the most popular products around, I’d like to think that I’m pretty good at gift-giving. I always try to take extra care to think about what each recipient might enjoy the most and I have a pretty solid track record of hitting home runs. Of course, there are always some people that are so difficult to shop for, so I also have a few standby products that I give as gifts whenever I can’t think of something for someone on my list. And today, one of my favorite ones is on sale at a deep discount on Amazon for one day only.

The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Bundle makes an awesome gift for just about anyone on your list. This kit includes everything you need to start making delicious carbonated drinks including the SodaStream Jet sparkling water maker, Co2 cartridges, three 1-liter bottles, and two different flavor add-ins — and it’s all on sale for one day only with a big 25% discount! Whether it’s tasty sodas that are still healthy for you or sparkling cocktails with all sorts of different flavors, this SodaStream bundle covers all the bases.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Bundle, Silver List Price:$139.99 Price:$104.99 You Save:$35.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s listing:

Turns plain water into sparkling water in seconds.

Includes: jet sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1-liter carbonating bottles, and (2) fruit drops 40ml flavors; mango and raspberry

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation.

Compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles.

Add in our unsweetened fruit drops for a healthy and delicious hydration alternative. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or sharp tools to clean

