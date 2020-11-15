Netflix is adding 18 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of November 15th.

New licensed movies and TV shows being added to the Netflix library this week include V for Vendetta, more seasons of Survivor, and more seasons of American’s Next Top Model.

The biggest Netflix original coming to the library this week is season 4 of The Crown.

This has been a weird month for Netflix, which probably explains why everyone is watching The Queen’s Gambit, which arrived on the streaming service back in October. I have a feeling the Anya-Taylor Joy masterpiece will end its streak at #1 this week though, because The Crown is returning for its fourth season on Sunday. Other highlights this week include Loving and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, which is a really solid sequel.

Today’s Best Deal

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of November 15th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, November 15th

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the 1980s, Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Monday, November 16th

Loving

Whose Streets?

Tuesday, November 17th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY Boss Baby is finally the boss, armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love. But enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down.

We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL From executive producer Rainn Wilson, We are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds. Featured competitions include Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.



Wednesday, November 18th

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In the new Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. Mr. Christmas invites viewers along for the ride to kick off the holiday season and get inspired to take their own home decorating and traditions to the next level.



Thursday, November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!



Friday, November 20th

Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavors as layered as its history.

If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film.

Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This docuseries follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.



Departures

Sunday, November 15th

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Monday, November 16th

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Tuesday, November 17th

Sour Grapes

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in November, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.