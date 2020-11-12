Apple rolled out iOS 14.3 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 for developers on Thursday.

iOS 14.2 just left beta last week, but the company is already forging ahead with its next update.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

After introducing several new features and at least one infuriating bug during the iOS 14.2 beta cycle, Apple rolled out the final version of the software late last week. iOS 14.2 included over 100 new emoji characters, 8 new wallpapers, optimized battery charging for AirPods, new AirPlay controls, and more. But it’s time to move on to the next update, as the first iOS 14.3 developer beta was seeded on Thursday (though only on Apple’s website for now).

There were rumors that iOS 14.3 would bring support for the upcoming AirTags security accessories to the iPhone, but we aren’t sure what the update actually includes quite yet, as Apple is currently dealing with a server outage that is affecting everyone’s ability to download the update over-the-air. We’ll be sure to return with an update when or if there are any notable changes in the new update worth pointing out.

Apple’s iOS 14.3 beta 1 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.3 beta 1. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.